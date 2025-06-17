Pixalate's May 2025 Delisted Mobile Apps Reports: 49,613 Apps Delisted From Google Play Store & 39,131 From Apple App Store
Apple App Store
- Delisted apps : 39,131 apps delisted in May 2025, down 11% from April 2025
- 3,348 apps delisted were enabled for programmatic advertising in May 2025
- Among the apps that provided a country of registration, 1,755 were registered in APAC, which is the highest among global regions, followed by 1,502 in North America, 1,272 in EMEA, and 166 in LATAM, according to Pixalate
Apple App Store: Top 5 Delisted Apps in May 2025 (by downloads)
|Rank
|App ID
|App Title
|Estimated User Ratings
|Developer Name
|1
|1668632772
|爸爸的面馆-记忆中的小店
|148.7K
|Guangzhou Yoqu Technology Co., Ltd
|2
|1417033792
|BoxFresh 匿名質問アプリ - ボックスフレッシュ
|67.1K
|App-CM Inc.
|3
|1393913947
|Miles - Travel, Shop, Get Cash
|66.0K
|ConnectIQ Labs Inc
|4
|417281773
|Авито: бронирование отелей
|37.8K
|LLC DOUBLETAPP
|5
|1578231174
|グランサガ (Gran Saga)
|33.7K
|Npixel Co., Ltd.
To compile this research, Pixalate's data science and analyst team analyzed over 2 million apps delisted from the United States Apple App Store and over 5.6 million apps delisted from the United States Google Play Store between January 2021 and May 2025.
Download the complete reports here:
- Google Play Store Apple App Store
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).
Disclaimer
The content of this press release, and the May 2025 US Google Play Store & US Apple App Store Delisted Mobile Apps Reports (the 'Reports'), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
