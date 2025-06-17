Medtech Products Inc. Issues Nationwide Recall Of Little Remedies® Honey Cough Syrup Due To Microbial Contamination
Little Remedies® Honey Cough Syrup is packaged in a 4 FL OZ (118 mL) amber bottle and is sold in an outer carton with the Lot Code appearing both on the bottle label and on the bottom of the carton (images below).
This recall does not include any other Little Remedies® products.
Bottle Label:
Carton:
No serious adverse events have been reported to date.
All lots of Little Remedies® Honey Cough 4 FL OZ (118 mL) still within expiry are being included in the scope of the recall.
Consumers who have the recalled Product should stop using it immediately and should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to the use of this Product. The company will also offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased Products from the recalled lots.
Consumers with refund requests or questions regarding this recall can contact Medtech via e-mail at ... , through its website at , or by phone at (800) 754-8853 on Monday – Friday 8:30-5:30 eastern time.
Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.
- Complete and submit the report Online : Regular Mail or Fax : Download form or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
