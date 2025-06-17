Global Pumps Market To Reach $79.01 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 5.2% Report By Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TheEmerging revenue pockets for the global Pumps Market include an increased adoption of smart and IoT-enabled pumps that enable predictive maintenance and optimized performance across sectors, as well as increasing uses of energy-efficient pumps, driven by more stringent regulations and sustainability goals. Improving investment in infrastructure will serve as a significant growth stimulant in developing regions, most notably within the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East markets. At the same time, the adoption of electric-driven pumps in renewable energy, water & wastewater treatment, and agriculture sectors offers new avenues for revenue, as those industries continue to grow in response to global environmental and resource management challenges.

Download PDF Brochure:

Global Pumps Market Dynamics



Driver : Rapid industrialization and urbanization

Restraint : Regulatory complexity and high cost of compliance

Opportunity : Adoption of smart and IoT-enabled pumps Challenge : Complexity in retrofitting and integrating pumping systems

Rotary pumps segment, by type, hold the second-largest market share in global Pumps Market due to their suitability for handling thick viscous fluids and offering smooth continuous flow without pulsation, which makes them worthwhile in oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage industries. They are particularly very efficient in transferring thick sticky or abrasive liquids where other pump types cannot cope. Other factors like operational efficiency and flexibility of rotary pumps in lubricants, adhesives, paints, and other viscous fluids heighten market appeal. Because more industries require precision in fluid handling and hence strive to optimize energy consumption, the steady growth of rotary pump demand supports its strong market position.

Stakeholders



Pump manufacturer associations.

Oilfield service players

Public and private water supply and pumping station operators

Government and research organizations

Pump raw material providers.

Consulting companies Industrial users

Request Sample Pages:

Mechanical pumps segment, by operation, holds the second-highest market share in the Pumps Market during the forecast period. It is because they are better suited for specialized applications in industries with limited electricity availability or higher energy efficiency requirements. These pumps are used in some oil & gas and mining and agricultural sectors, which require reliable and low-cost operation. There are opportunities to be explored through the increasing demand for eco-friendly solutions with non-electric pumps, such as manual, hand-operated, or solar-powered pumps. Many unstable power supplies or underdeveloped areas will also find a suitable and inexpensive alternative in non-electric pumps. With no need for constant power supply, it increases their adoption rate in developing markets, and they become a first choice in industrial applications and in rural areas.

Europe holds the second largest market share in the global Pumps Market during the forecast period. It is because of its established industrial bases with stringent environmental regulations and a focus on energy efficiency. Highly efficient, sustainable pumping solutions are required by the various industries in Europe: chemicals, pharmaceutical, water treatment, and manufacturing, which creates demand for more advanced pump technologies. The sustainability and emission reduction commitments of the region add another factor to opting for innovative, energy-efficient pumps for cleaner industrial operations and less degradation. Moreover, extensive investment in infrastructure modernization, water and wastewater management, and a supplier network also underpin Europe's position within the international Pumps Market.

Make an Inquiry:

Key Market Players

Diversified strategies are being used by key players in the global Pumps Market , including Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark), Xylem (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), KSB Limited (India), and Sulzer Ltd (Switzerland) for maintaining the competitive advantage.

Browse Related Reports:

Centrifugal Pump Market

Cryogenic Pump Market

Oil and Gas Pumps Market

Diaphragm Pumps Market

Progressing Cavity Pump Market

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ... Visit Our Website: