Frozen Seafood Market To Reach USD 50.7 Billion By 2035 Amid Rising Demand For Healthy & Sustainable Food Options

Frozen Seafood Market

Analysis of Frozen Seafood Market Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Nordics, GCC countries, Japan, Korea

MD, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global frozen seafood market is projected to grow from USD 31.1 billion in 2025 to USD 50.7 billion by 2035, intensifying at a CAGR of 5.0%, supported by rising consumer demand for healthy foods, innovations in seafood preservation, and the global push for sustainable ocean facilities.Frozen seafood continues to gain popularity due to its longer shelf life, taste, year-round availability, and nutritional retention compared to fresh alternatives. The market is driven by refining global demand for protein-rich diets, maturation in ready-to-eat and normal-to-prepare meals, and the rising popularity of Asian cuisine worldwide. Technological advancements in freezing systems, cold chain logistics, and vacuum-sealed packaging have further raised the win over of frozen seafood in both retail and foodservice sectors.The widening of urban middle-class populations, development in methodical retail, and increased perception about renewable seafood sourcing are factors that are propelling the market forward. Premium offerings such as pre-marinated seafood, individually instant frozen (IQF) fillets, and blank-label crustaceans are obtaining essential traction.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Market Overview / DriversBusy lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness of the health benefits of seafood are driving global consumption of frozen fish and shellfish. Additionally, frozen seafood ensures year-round availability, reduces spoilage, and is perceived as safer due to regulated processing conditions. Innovations in vacuum packaging and flash-freezing have improved texture, flavor, and nutritional retention, contributing to increased product adoption.Key Takeaways from Market StudyShrimp and tuna remain the highest-selling frozen seafood categories.Online retail sales of frozen seafood expected to show fastest growth over the decade.Europe and North America collectively account for over 50% of global frozen seafood consumption.Growth in Asia Pacific to be driven by increasing export volumes and domestic consumption in China and India.“As consumers look for healthier protein alternatives with longer shelf lives, frozen seafood is witnessing a resurgence, particularly with premium and sustainably sourced offerings,” says a Fact analyst.Winning StrategyLeading companies are focusing on sustainable fishing practices, traceability, and eco-labeling to enhance brand credibility. Investments in cold chain infrastructure, digital retail integration, and product innovation (e.g., ready-to-eat frozen meals) are allowing brands to meet diverse consumer preferences across geographies.Notable DevelopmentsIn 2022, High Liner Foods expanded its premium frozen seafood range under eco-label certification, targeting health-conscious Western consumers.Aqua Star introduced new flash-frozen shrimp products with recyclable packaging as part of its sustainability commitment.Get Customization on this Report for Tailored Market Intelligence:More Valuable Insights on OfferFact's latest report provides a detailed analysis of the global frozen seafood market, covering historical data (2018–2022) and forecast data (2023–2033). The report offers insights by:Product Type (Frozen Fish, Frozen Shellfish, Frozen Mollusks, Others)End Use (Household, Food Processing Industry, HoReCa)Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Others)Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa)Key Companies ProfiledHigh Liner FoodsPacific SeafoodAqua StarThai Union GroupTrident Seafoods CorporationMarine Harvest ASAClearwater SeafoodsIglo GroupNomad FoodsNippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd.Industry NewsIn 2023, Thai Union Group launched a global campaign focused on responsibly sourced frozen seafood, addressing consumer demand for transparency and sustainability.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Worldwide sales of argan oil are estimated to increase at a noticeable CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2032. The current valuation of the global argan oil market is US$ 320 million, which is projected to reach US$ 800 million by the end of 2032.The global tilapia market currently enjoys a value of US$ 14.1 billion and is forecasted to reach a size of US$ 22.3 billion by the end of 2033. Global demand for tilapia fish is projected to increase at 4.6% CAGR over the next ten years.About Fact:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: ...Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

