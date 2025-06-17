403
EDGE Signs Mou To Localise Maintenance Capabilities Of Thales' Advanced Optronic Systems In The UAE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Paris, France/Abu Dhabi, UAE:June 2025 – At the 2025 edition of the Paris Airshow, EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Thales, a global leader in high technology solutions for defence and security, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the production and maintenance of Thales' advanced electro-optic systems. This MoU supports the shared commitment of both parties to strengthen the UAE's sovereign defence capabilities and localise key technologies through sustainable in-country industrial solutions.
Under the MoU, EDGE's Electro-Optic Centre of Excellence (EOCE) and Thales will explore the creation of dedicated capabilities in the UAE for a range of Thales' cutting-edge optronic systems currently in operational service with the UAE Armed Forces. The areas of intended cooperation include:
Hand-Held Thermal Imagers (HHTI): Maintenance of Thales' field-proven SOPHIE family of thermal imagers, supporting ground forces with superior detection and identification performance.
Weapon Sights: Local support for Thales' XTRAIM weapon sights, which combine red dot sighting and thermal imaging in a compact, high-performance solution.
Electro-Optic Vehicular Cameras: Maintenance and support for Thales' advanced vehicular optronics systems, designed to enhance crew awareness and targeting capabilities across a range of armoured platforms.
