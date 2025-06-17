Future Cities Take Shape: ADIS 2025 Day 1 Highlights Transformative Infrastructure Vision

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The inaugural Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) 2025 opened its doors today, setting a powerful agenda for reimagining urban development under the theme“Future Cities: Rethinking Infrastructure for Better Lifestyles.” Welcoming over 2,500 attendees on its first day, the summit featured an impressive lineup of more than 70 global speakers, 30+ exhibitors, and a diverse, influential audience of decision-makers, investors, industry leaders, and innovators. Day 1 was marked by a series of strategic announcements and insightful discussions that reinforced Abu Dhabi's bold and forward-thinking approach to infrastructure development.







The summit is supported by a distinguished coalition of partners reflecting a shared commitment to driving integrated, people-first infrastructure solutions that support the UAE's sustainability and innovation priorities. These include Headline Partner Modon; Real Estate Partner Aldar; Strategic Partners Bloom, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and Etihad Rail; Government Partner Abu Dhabi Police' Platinum Partner Lead Development; Diamond Partner Etihad Airways; and Silver Partners Plenary and National Bank of Fujairah.

The day's proceedings commenced with a clear articulation of Abu Dhabi's ambitious future. H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi, delivered a compelling Opening Keynote Address, asserting the emirate's proactive role in shaping the future. He emphasised the inseparable link between growth and liveability, and Abu Dhabi's drive to lead globally in both economic competitiveness and quality of life through world-class infrastructure.

Infrastructure as a Catalyst for Holistic Urban Progress:

In his participation at the fireside chat titled“Developing the World's Most Liveable City: Infrastructure as a Catalyst for Holistic Urban Progress”, H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, joined H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, to discuss the intersection of infrastructure, investment, and livability.

During the session, H.E. Al Shorafa unveiled two major initiatives: the Liveability and Investment Exhibition (LIVEX), aimed at attracting global partnerships. Reflecting on the broader vision, he noted that Abu Dhabi is not just striving to be livable, but“lovable”-a place where residents feel truly at home, supported by world-class infrastructure and inspired by a shared sense of belonging and ambition shaped by visionary leadership.

H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) highlighted how strategic infrastructure development is cementing Abu Dhabi's economic growth and diversification, with the construction sector growing by over 40% in the past five years and its contribution to GDP rising from AED 76.7 bn (7.8% of total GDP) in 2020 to AED 107.4bn (9.1% of GDP) in 2024.

H.E. emphasised that infrastructure in Abu Dhabi goes beyond physical assets to reflect its status as a world-leading smart city, offering advanced digital infrastructure, seamless connectivity, and world-class healthcare, education, and housing that together enhance both quality of life and investor readiness.

Building on this strategic foundation, H.E. Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Salim Eid, Director General, Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC), reinforced during his Opening Address the infrastructure's role as a powerful tool for societal transformation and unveiled the pivotal ADPIC Five-Year Strategic Roadmap. This comprehensive blueprint outlines key objectives including climate action, increased private sector participation, local content sourcing, and the expansion of modular construction, all geared towards a resilient, sustainable, and inclusive Abu Dhabi.

Forging the Vision for Liveable Cities:

The summit immediately plunged into Abu Dhabi's strategic vision for urban development. High-level dialogues explored how the emirate's visionary infrastructure strategy, backed by over AED 200 billion in committed projects, underpins its status as the Middle East and North Africa's most liveable city. Discussions highlighted a commitment that goes beyond mere construction, focusing on redefining lifestyle-driven urban development by merging cultural heritage with cutting-edge innovation.

Abu Dhabi: The Capital of Lifestyle Development

In a powerful conversation, senior leaders from across Abu Dhabi's urban, investment, and development sectors came together to explore how the Emirate is redefining lifestyle-led urban growth. H.E. Dr. Saif Sultan Al Nasri (DMT) highlighted the role of smart infrastructure and integrated planning in enhancing mobility, liveability, and community cohesion. H.E. Badr Al Olama (ADIO) emphasised the importance of strategic investment partnerships that enable innovation, sustainability, and economic diversification.

Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, reinforced the role of destination-led development in shaping Abu Dhabi as a global lifestyle capital, where tourism, entertainment, and placemaking intersect to deliver economic and social value. He stressed that lifestyle is no longer just about real estate or retail, it's about creating emotional, meaningful, and memorable experiences for both residents and visitors, aligned with Abu Dhabi's long-term vision.

Adel Albreiki, CEO of Aldar Projects, spoke to the consultation and collaboration that exists between the public and private sectors in the delivery of large-scale, mixed-use and people-centric developments in Abu Dhabi and how these projects support population growth while preserving cultural identity and environmental priorities.

Pioneering Innovation and Future Technologies:

A significant portion of the day spotlighted groundbreaking innovations and technologies poised to redefine infrastructure. Sessions explored the transformative potential of advanced construction methods, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Building Information Modelling (BIM) in rapidly scaling affordable housing, reimagining urban ecosystems, and enhancing project planning and management. Insights from global practices, including a presentation on Hong Kong's advanced construction methods, provided valuable perspectives on digital transformation and modular approaches. The emphasis was clear: technology is not just an enabler, but a core component of future-proof urban development.

Cultivating Partnerships and Economic Resilience:

The summit also underscored the crucial role of collaboration and robust economic frameworks in achieving these ambitious goals. Discussions on global infrastructure partnerships examined how Abu Dhabi's strategic alignment of regional priorities and international best practices fosters inclusive growth and addresses complex urban challenges. The importance of integrated logistics infrastructure was also a key focus, showcasing Abu Dhabi's drive to become a leading logistics and distribution hub through multimodal transport solutions and advanced cargo capabilities. Furthermore, sessions addressed the legal and economic underpinnings of large-scale projects, detailing how advancements in capital contracts are designed to minimise disputes and enhance project delivery efficiency. The day concluded with a focus on empowering local economies, with discussions highlighting the impact of national programmes in strengthening local procurement and resilience.

The day concluded with a Panel on“Empowering Local Economies: ICV and SME Agility in Infrastructure introducing H.E. Adel Al Nuaimi, Executive Director – Capital Projects Contractual Affairs Sector, Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC); Moustafa Fahour, COO, Plenary Middle East; and Ahmed Al Zaabi, Executive Director of Delivery at Modon. The panel discussed the national In-Country Value (ICV) Program and the Abu Dhabi SME Champion Programme, emphasising their role in empowering local procurement, talent, and manufacturing capabilities, and diversifying supply chains.

Building the Future, Together:

Adding further depth to ADIS are the key Collaboration Partners from across the globe, each contributing specialised expertise to advance the summit's vision for livable, sustainable, and resilient cities. A diverse range of organisations, including the International Project Finance Association (IPFA), Mexican Business Council/CEMEX, Turkish Contractors Association, International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA), International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC), Emirates Green Building Council (EBC), and International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI), highlight ADIS as a global platform for innovation-led infrastructure development.

Day 1 of ADIS 2025 successfully ignited critical dialogue and showcased Abu Dhabi's progressive vision for urban development. The comprehensive discussions, spanning strategic planning, technological innovation, and economic empowerment, underscored the emirate's unwavering commitment to building a future that is not only economically robust but also deeply human-centric and sustainable. As global leaders and innovators depart from this inaugural day, the momentum for collaborative action and transformative infrastructure development in Abu Dhabi is stronger than ever. The summit will continue tomorrow, 18 June 2025, with further exploration of the critical aspects of future-ready infrastructure.