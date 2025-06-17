Al Ain Farms Group And Finland's Foodiq Join Forces To Bring First-Of-Its-Kind Food-Tech To MENA

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE becomes first country after Finland to industrially adopt breakthrough MLC technology for high-quality dairy and plant-based production. . Agreement introduces MLC technology for clean-label manufacturing - enabling efficient, sustainable, and consumer-friendly food production. . The partnership boosts AAFG's innovation and R&D capacity to accelerate product development, support local manufacturing, and drive rapid market growth.

Al Ain, UAE,June 2025 – Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG), the UAE's largest national provider of protein and beverages,has signed a strategic joint development agreement with Finnish food-tech innovator FoodIQ to bring cutting-edge food manufacturing technology to the region for the first time.

This partnership marks the first major public milestone for AAFG since its recent formation, signaling a bold new chapter in local food innovation. Under the agreement, AAFG will be the first company in the world to implement FoodIQ's patented Multi-Layer Cooker (MLC) technology on an industrial scale outside Finland, enabling the UAE to locally produce a new generation of clean-label, natural, and high-protein foods.

“At Al Ain Farms Group, our mission is to deliver quality, innovation, and sustainability for the future of food,” said Hassan Safi, Group CEO of AAFG.“This collaboration not only puts the UAE on the global map for food-tech adoption – it also empowers us to rapidly meet growing consumer demand for healthier choices while using local ingredients. It is a milestone moment for our Group”

The MLC is a smart, modular food manufacturing system designed for flexible-batch production that can seamlessly switch between different high-viscosity recipes – from yogurt to plant-based milk, cheese, and protein smoothies – all while preserving the nutritional value of real ingredients with no additives, no preservatives, and with significantly reduced energy use, water consumption, and minimal production waste.

Founded in 2015, FoodIQ is a pioneer in flexible food production for health-conscious markets. Its MLC machine is already in use at its global R&D center in Finland and trusted by leading Nordic food companies for flexible-scale productions. The AAFG collaboration now brings this innovative technology to the UAE with three product ranges expected within six months, followed by broader scale-up into both dairy and plant-based categories.

“We're proud to bring our MLC platform to the UAE with a partner that truly shares our values,” said Robert Savikko, CEO of FoodIQ.“Together with AAFG, we're not just introducing new technology – we're setting a new benchmark for clean-label, sustainable food manufacturing, built on quality, transparency, and innovation.”

The signing took place at one of Al Ain Farms Group site location, Marmum Dairy's facilities in Al Ain. The event was attended by senior leadership from AAFG and FoodIQ, and representatives from Business Finland, underscoring the strong bilateral ties between the UAE and Finland.

The ceremony included a guided tour of the facilities, a presentation of the MLC technology, and a tasting session of clean-label products made possible through the new platform.

The agreement directly supports the UAE's Food Security Strategy 2051, the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, and Net Zero 2050 – advancing scalable, efficient, and sustainable local food manufacturing aligned with national goals.

This partnership reinforces AAFG's growing role as a regional R&D leader in functional, natural foods, and contributes to the UAE's emergence as a global hub for sustainable food-tech innovation.