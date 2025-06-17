GPC Exchange Launches Strategy Automation API For Institutional Traders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GPC Exchange has introduced a strategy automation API suite, allowing institutional users to deploy algorithmic crypto strategies across multiple platforms with precision, efficiency, and real-time control.

New York, NY, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPC Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform known for its institutional-grade infrastructure, today announced the official launch of its Strategy Automation API Suite. This new toolkit is designed to support hedge funds, quantitative teams, and multi-account operators seeking seamless deployment and control of automated trading strategies across centralized and decentralized venues.



The API suite enables real-time execution of predefined logic across multiple accounts, trading pairs, and platforms-while maintaining strict control over latency, execution priority, and asset movement. This development marks another step in GPC Exchange's roadmap to provide programmable, compliant, and performance-optimized services for professional digital asset participants.

“In today's fragmented market landscape, institutional investors need smart infrastructure that adapts to their strategies, not the other way around,” said Evelyn Hartmann, Chief Infrastructure Officer at GPC Exchange.“This API suite turns GPC Exchange into a strategy execution backbone-capable of coordinating trades across regions, instruments, and risk frameworks.”



Core Features of the Strategy Automation API Suite:

. Cross-Platform Execution Engine – Enables strategy logic to route orders across GPC Exchange and integrated external platforms, supporting arbitrage, hedging, and multi-exchange deployment.

. Real-Time Strategy Feedback – Offers streaming updates on execution status, slippage rates, and market response signals.

. Custom Risk Parameters – Institutional users can define automated stop conditions tied to NAV changes, volatility triggers, or portfolio drawdown thresholds.

. Sub-Account Synchronization – Supports coordinated trading across team-managed sub-accounts with asset-specific permissions and automated allocation logic.

. SDK Support – Developer tools available in Python, Go, and Node.js to integrate strategies with backtesting, order engines, and smart contract automation modules.

The suite operates on top of GPC Exchange's high-performance matching engine, which delivers microsecond-level trade response. It integrates with GPC's behavior-based risk model and supports KYC-verified user partitions for added control and compliance.

Expanding Institutional Use Cases

GPC Exchange's Strategy Automation API is ideal for a range of professional applications:

. Statistical arbitrage and market-making algorithms

. Global execution of delta-neutral and momentum strategies

. Multi-platform rebalancing for asset managers

. Automated execution of stablecoin settlement instructions for treasury teams

Early access participants have reported significant latency reductions and execution consistency, particularly in volatile conditions. The exchange plans to expand the suite to support DeFi protocol calls, strategy modularization, and event-driven smart order types.

About GPC Exchange

GPC Exchange is a global digital asset platform serving institutions and professional traders. The platform offers multi-chain compatibility, AI-powered trading infrastructure, cross-chain settlement, and regulatory-grade security protocols. GPC Exchange operates regional hubs in Asia, North America, and Europe.



