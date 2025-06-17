WMBT Exchange Launches Wpoints System To Boost User Engagement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WMBT Exchange has introduced WPoints, a platform-native reward system designed to enhance user retention, incentivize participation, and strengthen ecosystem loyalty through a structured, multi-tiered incentive model.

New York, NY, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WMBT Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform known for its security standards and AI-driven infrastructure, today announced the launch of WPoints, a proprietary reward points system aimed at enhancing user interaction, retention, and long-term ecosystem value. This new incentive mechanism is part of WMBT Exchange's broader strategic plan to drive user participation through structured engagement and reward logic.







WPoints are designed to accumulate through various verified user actions, including trading activity, account verification, platform education module participation, referrals, and community contributions. These points can then be redeemed for functional benefits such as trading fee discounts, priority access to token offerings, NFT collectibles, and other exclusive platform privileges.

“Building a self-reinforcing engagement model requires more than transactional efficiency,” said Matthew Collins, Director of Ecosystem Development at WMBT Exchange.“WPoints will help define long-term user participation standards and ensure that every action contributes to real economic utility within the WMBT ecosystem.”

Multi-Layered Reward Architecture

The WPoints system introduces a multi-dimensional reward engine designed to integrate seamlessly with daily platform operations. It includes the following core components:

Task-Based Point Generation: Users can earn WPoints through activities such as daily logins, successful KYC verification, first trade completion, course enrollments, staking participation, and referral conversions.

Tiered Loyalty Model: Accumulated WPoints contribute to a tiered loyalty structure that unlocks progressively higher benefits, including enhanced withdrawal limits, API usage preferences, and early access to promotional events.

Redemption Marketplace: WPoints can be redeemed within a dedicated on-platform marketplace for discounts, feature unlocks, and participation in WMBT Exchange-exclusive product launches.

Anti-Manipulation Safeguards: An AI-enhanced validation layer ensures WPoints are earned through authentic behavior. The system is protected against bots, farming schemes, and referral abuse through behavioral analysis and transaction fingerprinting.

Integration with Web3 and Governance Models



-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=a79e04b6-a07a-4ccb-9189-b0c5c4b91de2&size=0" data-state="draft" height="358" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a79e04b6-a07a-4ccb-9189-b0c5c4b91de2/wmbt-exchange.png" title="WMBT Exchange.png" width="649" />

Looking ahead, WMBT Exchange plans to integrate WPoints into future decentralized governance mechanisms. Users who reach specific loyalty thresholds may be eligible for voting rights on platform development proposals, liquidity incentives, and project listing decisions. Furthermore, cross-platform recognition initiatives are being developed to allow WPoints interoperability with third-party DeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces, and crypto-focused learning tools.

The rollout of WPoints begins this month across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and select EMEA regions. A phased expansion to North America and institutional partner platforms is scheduled for Q4 2025. As part of the onboarding strategy, all new users registering before July 31 will receive a welcome bonus of WPoints equivalent to a fee rebate on their first three trades.

Positioning WMBT Exchange as a Participatory Financial Ecosystem

With the introduction of WPoints, WMBT Exchange underscores its commitment to creating a participatory financial ecosystem where users contribute not just capital, but data, time, and behavior patterns that shape the growth of the platform. The system builds upon previous initiatives such as AI-powered security protocols, multilingual education hubs, and micro-investment products targeting underbanked populations.

WMBT Exchange continues to evolve from a pure trading venue into an intelligent infrastructure layer within the broader digital finance landscape. The addition of the WPoints system represents a significant milestone in aligning platform utility with user contribution, delivering both operational engagement and long-term network value.

About WMBT Exchange

WMBT Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform committed to building secure, compliant, and intelligent infrastructure for the future of finance. With support for multi-chain asset trading, institutional-grade custody, and AI-powered risk control, WMBT Exchange serves users across more than 30 countries. The platform prioritizes transparency, scalability, and user education to enable sustainable growth in the digital asset economy. Through continuous innovation and a commitment to regulatory alignment, WMBT Exchange is shaping the next generation of financial participation.



Disclaimer : The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: Julian Rivera WMBT service-at-wmbtex.com