Executive Leadership Moves Announced At Kubota Tractor Corporation

Todd Stucke Relocates to Japan to Enhance Global Business Operations, Alex Woods Appointed as President of Kubota Tractor Corporation

GRAPEVINE, Texas, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubota North America Corporation (KNA) today announced significant leadership changes following the Kubota Corporation (KBT) Board of Directors meeting held yesterday in Osaka, Japan. Effective July 1, 2025, Todd Stucke will take on new responsibilities in Japan as Deputy General Manager of Farm and Industrial Machinery Consolidated Division and Deputy General Manager of the Customer Solutions Division at KBT. He will be succeeded as President of Kubota Tractor Corporation (KTC) by Alex Woods. Stucke will continue to maintain a connection with KTC as its Chairman, and he will continue in his role as Sr. Vice President of KNA and will participate on the KNA Executive Board.

Todd Stucke to lead Global Machinery Business and Customer Solutions Division for Kubota in Japan.

Alex Woods, newly named President of Kubota Tractor Corporation in the U.S., effective July 1, 2025.

"These leadership appointments are critical to moving Kubota's business strategies forward as we continue to strive to be a Global Major Brand," said Nobuyuki Ishii, Senior Managing Executive Officer of Kubota Corporation and President of Kubota North America Corporation. "Stucke has contributed greatly to the growth of the North American market, and his expertise is invaluable as we seek to expand our business worldwide and further the company's long-term vision of providing solutions to our customers that address global issues related to food, water and the environment."

In his new role, Stucke, the first appointed American President of KTC, will focus on global business operations for the machinery division and growth of Kubota's global sales and product support strategy at KBT in Japan. Alex Woods, a 25-year veteran of Kubota, will succeed Stucke as President of KTC in addition to continuing to serve in his current role as head of Supply Chain Management of KNA.

"It has been an honor to lead the U.S. team, and this next step is an exciting opportunity to further enhance our global sales strategy," said Stucke. "Working alongside my global colleagues, I remain deeply committed to expanding our sales and product support initiatives as we continue to drive the globalization of our business. I am fully confident in Alex Woods, who, as a 25-year Kubota veteran, will continue the tremendous momentum we've built together. In our new roles, I look forward to fostering even greater synergy between Japan and North America, advancing our shared commitment to outstanding service and sustained growth."

With 35 years of industry experience in both equipment and agriculture, Stucke will continue to serve on the Board of Directors for the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) where he previously served as Chairman in 2024, following roles as Vice Chair in 2023, Treasurer, and Ag Sector Board Chair in 2020.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to step into this new role and serve as President of KTC, and I will continue to be an advocate for our dealers which has been the cornerstone of my Kubota career since day one," said Alex Woods, newly appointed President of KTC. "My driving force will be to empower our team and our dealer network to accelerate growth and deliver exceptional support to our customers across sales, service, and every link in our supply chain."

As Kubota Tractor Corporation embraces these leadership changes, the company remains committed to its mission to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service to its dealers and customers in the U.S. and across North America.

About Kubota North America Corporation

Kubota North America Corporation (KNA), with headquarters in Grapevine, Texas, serves as the central business hub for all KNA companies in the U.S. and Canada, where leadership closely connects resources and shares talent across all lines of Kubota's business. Kubota Corporation, based in Osaka, Japan, and together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of machinery, including tractors, construction equipment, lawn and garden equipment, hay tools and other performance-matched implements to the North American market. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota North America, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA or Kubota .

