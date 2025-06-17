Raft And N3bula Systems Merge To Accelerate Mission-Critical AI Defense Innovation

Strategic Merger Powers AI and Data Backbone for a Unified Joint Force-Raft Leads the Charge in Defense Modernization

MCLEAN, Va., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raft, the defense technology leader powering a new era of autonomous warfare, today announced its merger with N3bula Systems -a powerhouse partnership that will dominate the next era of unified joint force operations. N3bula Systems-the pioneering team behind a critical defense infrastructure that seamlessly connects sensors, shooters, and weapons systems across services and domains-selected Raft from a highly competitive field, fusing proven fires integration expertise with cutting-edge agentic AI to deliver the unified, machine-speed operational backbone that transforms how America fights and wins.

"N3bula Systems is one of the most impactful teams in defense technology-the minds behind a critical defense infrastructure," said Shubhi Mishra, Founder and CEO of Raft . "They chose to partner with us because we represent a New Prime . We embed directly with warfighters as trusted edge nodes, scale proven AI across mission-critical operations, and deliver real solutions to real battlefield problems-faster than established players. This signals a fundamental shift toward edge-native defense innovation.

The merger creates a unified AI and data backbone that transforms fragmented military systems into a seamless, machine-speed operational network. This directly supports the new administration's defense priorities while advancing critical initiatives like Golden Dome and supporting the mission for the Department of the Air Force's PEO C3BM.

"The decision came down to mission alignment and execution capability," said Ryan Mize, Founder and President of N3bula Systems . " Raft demonstrates consistent delivery of what warfighters actually ask for. As a new prime, they represent the future of defense contracting-impact over bureaucracy, and we want to be part of that."

N3bula Systems, founded in 2020 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, engineered the connective tissue for modern joint operations across the U.S. Navy, DARPA, and U.S. Air Force programs. Combined with Raft's agentic AI products like its AI Mission System, [R]AIMS, the partnership enables 10x faster decision-making through autonomous data fusion while providing 24/7 threat monitoring, zero-latency tactical-to-strategic handoffs, and 99.9% uptime in contested environments. Together, they create seamless AI agent deployment across both legacy and modern military systems.

"N3bula Systems' infrastructure expertise combined with Raft's agentic AI creates unified command and control operating at machine speed across every domain," said Bhaarat Sharma, CTO of Raft . This technological combination enables the seamless sensor-to-shooter integration that military leaders have identified as essential for maintaining operational advantage against near-peer threats at global scale.

Since 2018, Raft has grown to 350+ Rafters and is trusted by 25+ federal agencies while maintaining the agility that enables delivery of exactly what warfighters need. This merger-Raft's first since receiving Washington Harbour Partners investment in May 2024-represents a decisive step toward scaling innovation while preserving the mission-first approach that differentiates Raft from established defense contractors. "With this merger, Raft is continuing to help solve the hardest challenges facing the national security ecosystem with a clear eye on the mission," said Mina Faltas, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Washington Harbour Partners . "Washington Harbour has been proud to support Raft and looks forward to continuing to work together to ensure our military and warfighters have the capabilities necessary to win."

Together, Raft and N3bula Systems will continue building the AI and data backbone that unifies operations across domains and allied forces, accelerating kill chains and decision-making to the speed of the fight while ensuring decisive advantage in any operational environment.

About Raft

Raft is the leader in autonomous data fusion and agentic AI, equipping the Department of Defense and national security organizations with cutting-edge solutions to drive mission success. Trusted by over 25 federal agencies, Raft enhances current mission systems and accelerates modernization with limited-language, agentic AI, enabling smarter, faster decisions from the tactical edge to headquarters. Raft's autonomous AI agents, powered by modular machine learning and edge-to-enterprise data solutions, deliver greater mission impact without the cost, time to operation, or disruption of full system replacements.

For more information about Raft, please visit:

Follow Raft: LinkedIn | X (Twitter)

Media Contact: Meghan Grumbach | [email protected]

SOURCE Raft, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED