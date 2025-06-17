Omron Launches VHV5 Ultra-High Performance Barcode Reader



Automatic Lighting Adjustment: Ensures optimal lighting conditions for accurate reads.

Automatic Focus Adjustment : Maintains clear and sharp images for reliable decoding.

Automatically "Learn All Barcodes" in the View: Simplifies the setup process by automatically recognizing and learning all barcodes in the field of view.

Automatically Read Difficult Barcodes with "X-Mode 6.0": Enhances the ability to read challenging direct part marks.

Automatic Image Enhancement with "Smart Assist": Improves image quality without the need for specialized skills. Automatic "Optimize" for Max Stability & Decode Speed: Adjusts settings for the best possible performance and stability.

The VHV5 is a versatile solution for the automotive and mobility industry, offering superior direct part mark and label reading with grading capabilities. It is equally well-suited for food and consumer packaging, excelling in high-speed label and package reading with inline barcode grading. The VHV5's performance and user-friendly design provide sufficient capability for automated logistics and package handling.

Learn More

About Omron Automation Americas

Omron Automation Americas is a leading industrial automation partner that creates, sells, and supports fully integrated automation solutions, including sensing, control, safety, vision, and motion technologies. Established in 1933, Omron has a global presence in more than 110 countries. The company's mission is to help businesses solve problems through creativity and innovation. Learn more at

SOURCE Omron Automation Americas