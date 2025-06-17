Mine Vision Systems Expands Global Support Network With New Australian Partnership

Mine Vision Systems (MVS) today announced a strategic partnership with Hi! Engineers to enter the Australian market, a preeminent global mining hub. This collaboration will establish local expert service and support, significantly accelerating MVS's growth and presence in the region.

PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mine Vision Systems (MVS), a global leader in mining automation and perception technology, is proud to announce a new reseller partnership with Hi! Engineers, a respected Australian mining consulting and technology services firm. This collaboration marks a major step in expanding MVS's global reach and reinforces its commitment to delivering expert local service and support for its flagship product, FaceCapture, in Australia's mining industry.

FaceCapture, developed by Mine Vision Systems, is an industry-leading digital face mapping system that significantly improves the speed, safety, and accuracy of data collection for underground geologists. The system is already being used by top-tier mining companies worldwide to enhance productivity and streamline geological workflows. With this partnership, Hi! Engineers will act as an official reseller and service provider for FaceCapture, offering Australian mines local access to technical expertise, training, and support.

"Change management is a critical variable to the successful deployment of all breakthrough technologies," said Josh Martin, CRO of Mine Vision Systems. "Partnering with Hi! Engineers allows us to extend and accelerate our deployment and support services in one of the most important and innovative mining regions in the world."

Hi! Engineers brings a deep understanding of the Australian mining landscape and a proven track record of supporting underground mining operations. Their team of geotechnical experts will play a crucial role in deploying and integrating FaceCapture into the data systems of Australian mines, ensuring customers receive the full benefit of the technology now and for years to come.

This partnership underscores MVS's strategic focus on regional enablement and scalable service delivery. As adoption of FaceCapture continues to accelerate globally, this collaboration will help Australian operators maximize the value of their geological data and empower teams underground and at the surface with real-time, actionable insights. "We recognise MVS as a cultural match to our values and are proud to partner with them to lead the next frontier of underground data capture, embedding it seamlessly within Australian mining operations," said Connor Verrall, CEO of Hi! Engineers.

For more information about the new reseller partnership and how it benefits mining operations, please contact Josh Green at [email protected] or Connor Verrall at [email protected] .

ABOUT MINE VISION SYSTEMS

Founded in 2015, MVS focuses on bringing vision-related technology and software algorithms to the resources mining industry. As pioneers in the underground 3D mapping space, we work worldwide to improve efficiency, safety, production, and automation in mining through unmatched data collection, insights and workflow.

ABOUT Hi! Engineers

Hi! Engineers help the mining industry move forward-one challenge, one solution, one breakthrough at a time. Our people aspire to excellence and purpose, guided at every step by our values of openness, authenticity, transparency, and honesty.

We specialize in identifying and resolving complex underground operational issues, working directly within technical services teams to ensure seamless integration of solutions.

We're pioneers by nature. We don't just support innovation-we lead it. We're ready to break new ground and redefine what's possible underground.

