TGE Successfully Advances Multiple Movie Releases This Year, Including She's Got No Name And My First Of May, Coming Out In June And August Respectively

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Over the past few years, TGE has established a strong track record in the film industry, with notable productions such as Shock Wave 2, The White Storm 3, Moscow Mission, The Goldfinger, A Gilded Game etc. One of the most recent TGE films, The Last Dance, received over 20 awards at various international film festivals and achieved over USD50 million at the box office, making it the highest-grossing Chinese film and the third highest-grossing film in Hong Kong's history.

In TGE's upcoming movie projects: the first, She's Got No Name, was selected for screening at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in 2024 and has been recognized as one of the most highly anticipated suspense thriller movies in 2025. This movie features a top-tier cast, including Ziyi Zhang, Eric Wang, Jackson Yee, Ting Mei, Zanilia Zhao, Ray Lei, Mi Yang, Yuchang Peng, Chengpeng Dong, and Xian Li. It explores one of China's four notorious criminal cases in 1945. The movie will be released in two parts, with the first part expected across China on June 21st.

The second upcoming film, My First of May, stars acclaimed actors Aaron Kwok, Paw Hee-ching, and Gigi Leung. It is a heartfelt story about a father and daughter rediscovering love and connection while navigating their painful past. This film further explores the theme of family bonding, a topic that was featured in the movie The Last Dance.

Looking ahead, TGE aims to further strengthen its presence in the movie and entertainment sectors. TGE has established a strategic partnership with Alibaba Pictures Culture across areas including film, entertainment, content, and fashion media. With a robust pipeline of upcoming projects, TGE anticipates greater synergies between the entertainment sector and its Global Media and Global Space businesses, generating significant economic value, strengthening its IP value, and enhancing its overall reputation.

About The Generation Essentials Group (formerly known as World Media and Entertainment Universal Inc.)

The Generation Essentials Group, jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD ; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD ), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP services. TGE comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects. Collectively, TGE is a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD ; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD ) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of TGE, AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of TGE, AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and none of TGE, AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

