Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From June 09Th To June 13Th, 2025


2025-06-17 12:02:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, June 16th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from June 09 th to June 13 th , 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from June 09th to June 13th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 09/06/2025 FR0000125486 44 000 126,0244 XPAR
VINCI 09/06/2025 FR0000125486 25 000 126,0017 CEUX
VINCI 09/06/2025 FR0000125486 3 000 126,0069 TQEX
VINCI 09/06/2025 FR0000125486 3 000 126,0060 AQEU
VINCI 10/06/2025 FR0000125486 91 537 125,3164 XPAR
VINCI 10/06/2025 FR0000125486 53 209 125,2864 CEUX
VINCI 10/06/2025 FR0000125486 7 621 125,2628 TQEX
VINCI 10/06/2025 FR0000125486 7 633 125,2635 AQEU
VINCI 11/06/2025 FR0000125486 42 628 125,6211 XPAR
VINCI 11/06/2025 FR0000125486 25 000 125,6094 CEUX
VINCI 11/06/2025 FR0000125486 3 660 125,6223 TQEX
VINCI 11/06/2025 FR0000125486 3 712 125,6140 AQEU
VINCI 12/06/2025 FR0000125486 22 400 125,6412 XPAR
VINCI 12/06/2025 FR0000125486 10 630 125,6487 CEUX
VINCI 12/06/2025 FR0000125486 1 405 125,6530 TQEX
VINCI 12/06/2025 FR0000125486 1 451 125,6637 AQEU
VINCI 13/06/2025 FR0000125486 85 000 124,8893 XPAR
VINCI 13/06/2025 FR0000125486 45 000 124,9137 CEUX
VINCI 13/06/2025 FR0000125486 5 000 124,9496 TQEX
VINCI 13/06/2025 FR0000125486 5 000 124,8843 AQEU
TOTAL 485 886 125,3697

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 09-06-25 to 13-06-25 vGB

