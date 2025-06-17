Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From June 09Th To June 13Th, 2025
|Issuer's name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|09/06/2025
|FR0000125486
|44 000
|126,0244
|XPAR
|VINCI
|09/06/2025
|FR0000125486
|25 000
|126,0017
|CEUX
|VINCI
|09/06/2025
|FR0000125486
|3 000
|126,0069
|TQEX
|VINCI
|09/06/2025
|FR0000125486
|3 000
|126,0060
|AQEU
|VINCI
|10/06/2025
|FR0000125486
|91 537
|125,3164
|XPAR
|VINCI
|10/06/2025
|FR0000125486
|53 209
|125,2864
|CEUX
|VINCI
|10/06/2025
|FR0000125486
|7 621
|125,2628
|TQEX
|VINCI
|10/06/2025
|FR0000125486
|7 633
|125,2635
|AQEU
|VINCI
|11/06/2025
|FR0000125486
|42 628
|125,6211
|XPAR
|VINCI
|11/06/2025
|FR0000125486
|25 000
|125,6094
|CEUX
|VINCI
|11/06/2025
|FR0000125486
|3 660
|125,6223
|TQEX
|VINCI
|11/06/2025
|FR0000125486
|3 712
|125,6140
|AQEU
|VINCI
|12/06/2025
|FR0000125486
|22 400
|125,6412
|XPAR
|VINCI
|12/06/2025
|FR0000125486
|10 630
|125,6487
|CEUX
|VINCI
|12/06/2025
|FR0000125486
|1 405
|125,6530
|TQEX
|VINCI
|12/06/2025
|FR0000125486
|1 451
|125,6637
|AQEU
|VINCI
|13/06/2025
|FR0000125486
|85 000
|124,8893
|XPAR
|VINCI
|13/06/2025
|FR0000125486
|45 000
|124,9137
|CEUX
|VINCI
|13/06/2025
|FR0000125486
|5 000
|124,9496
|TQEX
|VINCI
|13/06/2025
|FR0000125486
|5 000
|124,8843
|AQEU
|TOTAL
|485 886
|125,3697
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:
______________________
Attachment
-
Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 09-06-25 to 13-06-25 vGB
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- AIXA Miner Announces Major Updates To Its Cloud Mining Platform
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- FBS Releases Market Outlook On Bitcoin Following US-China Trade Truce
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
CommentsNo comment