Further Adventures Launches To Champion Visionary Storytellers Across Film, Digital, And Emerging Formats

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New studio backs fresh voices-from digital creators to festival standouts-with strategic investment, production expertise, and creative partnership.

- said co-founders Beckman and Stillman in a joint statement YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new studio built for today's most compelling creative voices is officially launching: Further Adventures. The company was founded by Steven Beckman, a global content executive behind some of YouTube's biggest creator initiatives, and Ben Stillman, the producer behind award-winning films including The Imitation Game and I Care A Lot. Further Adventures backs storytellers who've proven their voice-whether through breakout digital series, acclaimed short films, festival breakouts, or original concepts gaining momentum-and provides the development resources, production support, capital investment, and go-to-market strategy needed to take their stories further.“Our goal is to amplify bold voices and back original ideas that deserve to be seen,” said co-founders Beckman and Stillman in a joint statement.“We identify talent at the moment momentum begins-when a story is proven but not yet scaled-and help storytellers make the leap into the next chapter of their creative journey.”The launch comes at a time when the traditional path for storytelling is narrowing. Fewer studios are greenlighting original IP, investing in independent films, or backing rising filmmakers on their first features. Further Adventures fills this gap and builds new lanes, partnering with innovative creatives and enabling them to efficiently realize their projects and effectively activate digital fandoms along the way.On the digital creator side, there is a growing demand for storytellers to explore new creative formats, especially among those with highly engaged communities eager to support their evolution. Further Adventures is partnering with creators who have powerful ideas, providing the resources to bring their full creative vision to life and collaborating to shape scalable IP. This shift comes as YouTube has emerged as the most-watched platform on connected TVs, marking a fundamental change in how and where audience attention is building around original work.“We believe the definition of IP shouldn't be limited to bestselling books, comics, or legacy franchises,” added Beckman and Stillman.“In a world where storytellers are building global audiences on their own terms, we believe proven audience interest is the new IP.”The studio is currently in various stages of development and production on a multi-genre slate that includes breakout creators, acclaimed festival and independent talent, and audience-born IP with the potential to resonate across platforms.BACKING ACCLAIMED STORYTELLERSFurther Adventures is working with emerging, traditionally rooted filmmakers who have been recognized for their unique voices. One such filmmaker is Walter Thompson-Hernández, whose short If I Go Will They Miss Me won the Sundance Grand Jury Prize and is now being adapted into a feature with Further Adventures. Another is Ramzi Bashour, who also has received support from Sundance Labs, and whose short The Trees has won several festival awards. Further Adventures has partnered on his feature debut, Tomahawk Springs, a poignant story of an immigrant mother and second generation son embarking on a uniquely American journey. Projects with both filmmakers have recently wrapped production and reflect Further Adventures' commitment to investing in bold storytellers.SUPPORTING THE CREATIVE AMBITIONS OF SUCCESSFUL DIGITAL CREATORSFurther Adventures is also collaborating with creators who have built massive, loyal followings-and are ready to push into new formats. One example is Andrew Rea, whose Binging with Babish YouTube channel boasts over 10.4 million subscribers and generates millions of views per month. His upcoming project, Old Soul, is a metaphysical action-thriller about an ageless, body-shifting consciousness in search of love and meaning. The story, which Rea wrote, will debut as a digital short designed to engage his fanbase before evolving into a feature film.“I love what I do on YouTube-but my professional aspiration and lifelong dream has been to make a movie” said Rea.“Old Soul is a deeply personal story I've been developing for years, and Further Adventures is giving me the support and creative partnership to take it to the next level. We were waiting to find the right partner, and when we met with Further Adventures, we knew we had found the kind of company that can enable creators to bring their dream projects to fruition.”CAPITAL INVESTMENTIn addition, the studio supports creators holistically through strategic investment, most recently participating in a $45 million round for Good Good Golf, one of YouTube's most successful golf brands as part of their evolution into longer-form storytelling.BUILDING A DIVERSE DEVELOPMENT PIPELINEBeyond these collaborations, Further Adventures has more than 10 feature films in active development, spanning original ideas from rising filmmakers to creator-driven IP. Projects include three Black List scripts, a viral video game adaptation, and collaborations with award-winning filmmakers such as Max and Sam Eggers, Beth de Araujo, Shatara Michelle Ford, Robert Machoian, and Alan Scott Neal.Across every genre and format, the studio's strategy is rooted in creative risk-taking, digital-first momentum, and cross-platform storytelling. With its launch, Further Adventures is reimagining what it means to support original voices-investing in people as much as projects, and building the infrastructure to take bold ideas from spark to screen.###ABOUT FURTHER ADVENTURESLaunched in 2025, Further Adventures is a next-generation studio supporting independent storytellers across film, digital, and emerging formats. Founded by longtime collaborators Steven Beckman and Ben Stillman, the company identifies rising creators and filmmakers at moments of early momentum and partners with them to expand original IP. With a slate spanning digital shorts, feature films, hybrid content, and platform-agnostic storytelling, Further Adventures is redefining how creative vision scales in today's rapidly evolving media landscape. Learn more at FurtherAdventures.CONTACT:Michelle Slavich...ASSETS associated with this announcement can be found here.SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES:X: @frthradventuresBluesky: @furtheradventuresFacebook: furtheradventuresYouTube, Instagram, Tiktok: furtheradventuresmediaWebsite: FurtherAdventures

