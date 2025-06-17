Singapore's Beauty And Personal Care Market 2025-2029: The Market Saw Solid Growth In 2024, Despite Inflation-Driven Purchasing Shifts
In 2024, Singapore's beauty and personal care sector demonstrated robust retail current value growth while contending with economic challenges like inflation and rising living costs. This environment prompted a shift in consumer behavior, especially among younger generations who began exploring international markets for their beauty products.
This Beauty and Personal Care in Singapore report serves as an essential resource, offering an in-depth analysis of the market's dimensions and dynamics. It includes the latest retail sales data from 2020-2024, helping industry professionals identify key growth drivers and navigate future trends. Projections extending to 2029 provide insights into the market's evolution.
Product coverage spans a wide array of segments: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Dermocosmetics, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care excluding Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, and Sun Care.
Data coverage encompasses comprehensive market sizes, both historic and forecasted, alongside company shares, brand performance, and distribution channels.
Reasons to purchase this report include:
- Acquire a detailed overview of the Beauty and Personal Care market in Singapore, understanding its size, structure, and growth prospects. Identify burgeoning sectors and recognize the elements propelling market shifts. Gain insights into the competitive landscape, featuring key players and prominent brands in the market. Leverage five-year forecasts to strategically prepare for the market's developmental trajectory.
This report is an invaluable tool for stakeholders seeking to position themselves effectively within Singapore's evolving beauty and personal care landscape, ensuring informed decision-making and strategic investment.
Key Topics Covered
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Beauty and personal care in 2024: The big picture 2024 key trends Competitive landscape Retail developments What next for beauty and personal care?
MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN SINGAPORE
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Premiumisation of mass products Growing competition from newer entrants Cautious spending and the search for deals
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- The rise of multifunctional products Growing appetite for natural ingredients Innovation key to standing out
PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN SINGAPORE
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- The dominance of the premium segment in some beauty and personal care categories A more consolidated competitive landscape Consumer behaviour amidst rising costs and shifting travel patterns
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Increased personalisation and brand personality Nature's allure in high-end formulations Ongoing innovation as a catalyst for growth
BABY AND CHILD-SPECIFIC PRODUCTS IN SINGAPORE
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- The rise of higher-end mass products and dermocosmetics A competitive landscape driven by dermocosmetics brands The dynamism of retail e-commerce
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- The premiumisation of baby and child-specific products A continued search for natural ingredients Innovation in packaging and formulations
BATH AND SHOWER IN SINGAPORE
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- The shift towards thoughtful consumerism Multiple brands gradually exit mature categories Continued dominance of offline retail
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Continued declines for body powder and bar soap Entry of new regional brands Innovation in all areas
COLOUR COSMETICS IN SINGAPORE
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Shifting preferences in eye, lip, and nail products Increased competition from non-heritage brands Offline retail sees a share decline as consumers prioritise purchases abroad
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- The rise of C-Beauty The rise of social commerce reshapes the purchasing journey Innovation in product formats and formulations
DEODORANTS IN SINGAPORE
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Growing demand for health-conscious and alternative deodorant formats Beiersdorf leads, while Unilever sees strong growth Shifting distribution channels in deodorants
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Opportunities for growth in deodorants with innovative products Consumers will look for effective yet skin-friendly products Deodorants as a holistic skin care solution
DEPILATORIES IN SINGAPORE
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Exploration of new hair removal methods, but shaving remains popular The rise of private label and the dominance of the leading brand Shifts in distribution through major retailers
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Embracing body positivity and the natural beauty movement Increased adoption of long-term hair removal solutions Increased demand for products that prioritise consumers' health
FRAGRANCES IN SINGAPORE
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Rise of value-driven purchases in mass fragrances Fragmented nature of premium fragrances Evolving distribution channels
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Increased popularity of higher-end mass products Continued emergence of premium unisex fragrances Evolving innovation in experience and packaging
HAIR CARE IN SINGAPORE
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Singaporeans' growing health consciousness and the continued focus on standard shampoos The rapidly shifting competitive landscape Evolving distribution channels, from offline retail to e-commerce
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Rising significance of hair treatments Demand for greater product variety and personalisation Continued innovation in formulations and packaging is key
MEN'S GROOMING IN SINGAPORE
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Subtle shift towards health-conscious grooming Evolving competitive landscape, and a move to higher-end mass offerings in men's fragrances Dominance of offline channels continues, but retail e-commerce maintains its rising trend
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Broadening men's health-conscious product lines Opportunities in men's wellness and premiumisation Innovation in product formulation and communication of brand values
ORAL CARE IN SINGAPORE
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Growing adoption of power toothbrushes Strong established brands, along with emerging contenders Multi-channel distribution, especially for power toothbrushes
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Sustained growth in the adoption of electric toothbrushes Opportunities for new entrants and product differentiation Driving innovation in products and messaging
SKIN CARE IN SINGAPORE
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Holistic care fusion evident in skin care The competitive skin care arena Multi-channel model favoured to reach the highest number of consumers
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Personalisation and premiumisation in skin care Expansion of product formats Innovation to define a competitive edge
SUN CARE IN SINGAPORE
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- The emergence of multifunctional sun care products Sun care is becoming increasingly crowded Redefining retail channels
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- The continued rise of multifunctional products Personalisation as a key differentiator Innovation driving the next wave
