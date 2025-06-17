Singapore's Beauty And Personal Care Market 2025-2029: The Market Saw Solid Growth In 2024, Despite Inflation-Driven Purchasing Shifts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beauty and Personal Care in Singapore" report has been added tooffering.

In 2024, Singapore's beauty and personal care sector demonstrated robust retail current value growth while contending with economic challenges like inflation and rising living costs. This environment prompted a shift in consumer behavior, especially among younger generations who began exploring international markets for their beauty products.

This Beauty and Personal Care in Singapore report serves as an essential resource, offering an in-depth analysis of the market's dimensions and dynamics. It includes the latest retail sales data from 2020-2024, helping industry professionals identify key growth drivers and navigate future trends. Projections extending to 2029 provide insights into the market's evolution.

Product coverage spans a wide array of segments: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Dermocosmetics, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care excluding Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, and Sun Care.

Data coverage encompasses comprehensive market sizes, both historic and forecasted, alongside company shares, brand performance, and distribution channels.

Reasons to purchase this report include:



Acquire a detailed overview of the Beauty and Personal Care market in Singapore, understanding its size, structure, and growth prospects.

Identify burgeoning sectors and recognize the elements propelling market shifts.

Gain insights into the competitive landscape, featuring key players and prominent brands in the market. Leverage five-year forecasts to strategically prepare for the market's developmental trajectory.

This report is an invaluable tool for stakeholders seeking to position themselves effectively within Singapore's evolving beauty and personal care landscape, ensuring informed decision-making and strategic investment.

Key Topics Covered

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Beauty and personal care in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retail developments What next for beauty and personal care?

MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN SINGAPORE

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Premiumisation of mass products

Growing competition from newer entrants Cautious spending and the search for deals

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



The rise of multifunctional products

Growing appetite for natural ingredients Innovation key to standing out

PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN SINGAPORE

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



The dominance of the premium segment in some beauty and personal care categories

A more consolidated competitive landscape Consumer behaviour amidst rising costs and shifting travel patterns

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Increased personalisation and brand personality

Nature's allure in high-end formulations Ongoing innovation as a catalyst for growth

BABY AND CHILD-SPECIFIC PRODUCTS IN SINGAPORE

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



The rise of higher-end mass products and dermocosmetics

A competitive landscape driven by dermocosmetics brands The dynamism of retail e-commerce

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



The premiumisation of baby and child-specific products

A continued search for natural ingredients Innovation in packaging and formulations

BATH AND SHOWER IN SINGAPORE

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



The shift towards thoughtful consumerism

Multiple brands gradually exit mature categories Continued dominance of offline retail

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Continued declines for body powder and bar soap

Entry of new regional brands Innovation in all areas

COLOUR COSMETICS IN SINGAPORE

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Shifting preferences in eye, lip, and nail products

Increased competition from non-heritage brands Offline retail sees a share decline as consumers prioritise purchases abroad

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



The rise of C-Beauty

The rise of social commerce reshapes the purchasing journey Innovation in product formats and formulations

DEODORANTS IN SINGAPORE

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Growing demand for health-conscious and alternative deodorant formats

Beiersdorf leads, while Unilever sees strong growth Shifting distribution channels in deodorants

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Opportunities for growth in deodorants with innovative products

Consumers will look for effective yet skin-friendly products Deodorants as a holistic skin care solution

DEPILATORIES IN SINGAPORE

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Exploration of new hair removal methods, but shaving remains popular

The rise of private label and the dominance of the leading brand Shifts in distribution through major retailers

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Embracing body positivity and the natural beauty movement

Increased adoption of long-term hair removal solutions Increased demand for products that prioritise consumers' health

FRAGRANCES IN SINGAPORE

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Rise of value-driven purchases in mass fragrances

Fragmented nature of premium fragrances Evolving distribution channels

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Increased popularity of higher-end mass products

Continued emergence of premium unisex fragrances Evolving innovation in experience and packaging

HAIR CARE IN SINGAPORE

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Singaporeans' growing health consciousness and the continued focus on standard shampoos

The rapidly shifting competitive landscape Evolving distribution channels, from offline retail to e-commerce

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Rising significance of hair treatments

Demand for greater product variety and personalisation Continued innovation in formulations and packaging is key

MEN'S GROOMING IN SINGAPORE

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Subtle shift towards health-conscious grooming

Evolving competitive landscape, and a move to higher-end mass offerings in men's fragrances Dominance of offline channels continues, but retail e-commerce maintains its rising trend

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Broadening men's health-conscious product lines

Opportunities in men's wellness and premiumisation Innovation in product formulation and communication of brand values

ORAL CARE IN SINGAPORE

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Growing adoption of power toothbrushes

Strong established brands, along with emerging contenders Multi-channel distribution, especially for power toothbrushes

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Sustained growth in the adoption of electric toothbrushes

Opportunities for new entrants and product differentiation Driving innovation in products and messaging

SKIN CARE IN SINGAPORE

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Holistic care fusion evident in skin care

The competitive skin care arena Multi-channel model favoured to reach the highest number of consumers

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Personalisation and premiumisation in skin care

Expansion of product formats Innovation to define a competitive edge

SUN CARE IN SINGAPORE

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



The emergence of multifunctional sun care products

Sun care is becoming increasingly crowded Redefining retail channels

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



The continued rise of multifunctional products

Personalisation as a key differentiator Innovation driving the next wave

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900