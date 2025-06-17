Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market

Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market to Reach $8.16 Billion Globally by 2030 | MICRON TECHNOLOGY, ALSILMATERIAL

- Allied Market ResearchNEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global semiconductor assembly equipment market size generated $3.59 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $8.16 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Increase in electronics products' demand, surge in demand for hybrid circuits for medical, photonics, military, and wireless electronics applications, and rise of the semiconductor industry drive the growth of the global semiconductor assembly equipment market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, a rise in the utilization of LED circuits creates new opportunities in the coming years.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Covid-19 Scenario:Production facilities in the semiconductors sector have been halted due to lockdown measures, lack of availability of the workforce, and disruption in supply chain worldwide. This impacted the demand for semiconductor assembly equipment.Manufacturing activities of semiconductor chips, ICs, and others have been stopped completely or partially during the initial stages of lockdown. This reduced the semiconductor assembly equipment demand.The demand from end user sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, and others decreased considerably due to stoppage of daily activities during the lockdown. However, the demand would recover during the post-lockdown.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global semiconductor assembly equipment market based on product type, supply chain process, end user industry, and region.Based on product type, the inspection and dicing equipment segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030. The research analyzes the segments including die-attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, and plating equipment.Based on end user industry, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than half of the global semiconductor assembly equipment market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2030.Enquire Before Buying:Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to continue its lead position by 2030. In addition, this region is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Leading Players:Leading players of the global semiconductor assembly equipment market analyzed in the research include Alsil Material, ASML Holdings N.V., Applied Materials Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Intel Corporation, Samsung Group, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Teradyne Inc., Screen Holdings Co., Ltd., and Tokyo Electron Limited.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging semiconductor assembly equipment market trends and dynamics.In-depth emerging semiconductor assembly equipment market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for key segments between 2021 and 2030.Extensive analysis of the emerging semiconductor assembly equipment market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The global emerging semiconductor assembly equipment market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.The key players within emerging semiconductor assembly equipment market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the emerging semiconductor assembly equipment industry.Buy Now:Trending Reports in Construction and Manufacturing Industry:HVAC Pump MarketAtmospheric Water Generator MarketElectric Motor MarketHydraulic Attachments for Demolition MarketSteel Processing MarketHydraulic Breaker MarketIndustrial Robotics MarketAbout us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285...Construction and Manufacturing Blog

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.