Greenlight Networks Partners With Baltimore To Launch $100 Million Fiber Internet Expansion

Expansion to Bring High-Speed Internet, Economic Investment and Increased Connectivity to Baltimore Community

BALTIMORE, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlight Networks, a leading fiber-to-the-home internet provider, is proud to announce the expansion of its sought-after fiber-to-the-home network into Baltimore, Maryland. Backed by a planned $100 million investment in the greater Baltimore area, Greenlight, a top ranked Internet provider, will bring its high-speed, high-performance fiber Internet to Baltimore residents and small businesses starting in third quarter of this year. Construction of this much-anticipated network buildout is already underway.

"Baltimore is a city of progress and possibility, and access to fast, reliable internet plays a vital role in helping resident thrive in today's digital world," said Kenya Asli, Director of Broadband and Digital Equity for the City of Baltimore. "We welcome new investment that expands internet options, supports job creation, and helps close the digital divide. The City remains committed to ensuring every resident has the connectivity needed to fully participate in a modern economy."

Mark Murphy, CEO of Greenlight Networks added, "There's a clear demand in Baltimore for better internet, and Greenlight is excited to deliver a choice for broadband Internet that this community has long awaited and rightfully deserves. Internet access is vital for everything from remote work and online shopping to telehealth, gaming, and smart home tech. Greenlight's expansion into Baltimore will ensure residents have the speed and reliability to keep up with today's digital demands."

Continued Murphy, "We've received tremendous support from local leaders within the City of Baltimore which underscores just how strong the demand is for fast, reliable internet here. We're excited to begin delivering the high-speed connectivity this community has been waiting for."

Baltimore Expansion Plans

Greenlight anticipates connecting thousands of households as early as September 2025. Construction work to build out Greenlight's fiber optic network has already begun to bring fiber Internet connectivity to neighborhoods within Mt. Washington, Roland Park, Belair Frankford Hamilton Hills, Arcadia Glenham, and Hampden. Additional neighborhoods in other areas of the City will be announced in the coming months.

Connecting with the Community

As part of its long-term commitment to Baltimore, Greenlight Networks is actively seeking a permanent office location within the city to serve as its regional hub. This investment will anchor the company's operations in the local community and support the delivery of high-quality service to Baltimore residents. Greenlight plans to hire a team of locally based employees, including construction crews to support the infrastructure buildout, network and installation technicians to ensure seamless service activation, and community outreach representatives to foster strong relationships with residents, businesses, and local organizations. These efforts reflect Greenlight's belief in building from within the community-creating jobs, driving economic growth, and supporting meaningful digital access across the city.

Greenlight Networks is proud to support the Baltimore community as a sponsor of Live Baltimore's Birthday Bash taking place on Friday, July 25. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Greenlight team members, learn more about the company's high-speed fiber internet services, and hear about its plans for expansion in the region.

Delivering High-Speed Services Without Surprises

Greenlight's multi-gigabit fiber internet offers blazing-fast speeds of up to 8 Gbps-perfect for seamless streaming, remote work, online gaming, and video calls, all without lag or buffering. With a network that's faster and more reliable than traditional providers, Greenlight stands out by offering simple, transparent pricing: no contracts, no taxes, and no hidden fees.

Baltimore residents can visit Greenlight's website to sign up for construction updates, be the first to know when service becomes available in their neighborhood, and receive exclusive new customer offers.

About Greenlight Networks

Greenlight Networks is an ultra-high-speed, broadband service provider, offering residential and small business customers Internet speeds of up to 8 Gigabits per second. Greenlight Networks was founded in 2011 and builds, owns, and operates a fiber-optic network that provides extremely high-speed Internet connections. The company's high-speed fiber internet network is currently available to more than 225,000 homes and nearly 10,000 small businesses in 35 municipalities in the Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo, Rochester, and Hudson Valley regions of New York, with construction underway in Northeast and South Central Pennsylvania. For more information, visit GreenlightNetworks or find it on Facebook/GreenlightNetworks, and instagram/greenlightnetworks.

Media Contact: Julia Telford, [email protected]

SOURCE Greenlight Networks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED