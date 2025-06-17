LUDEX ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH REV ENTERTAINMENT, OFFICIAL SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT PARTNER OF THE TEXAS RANGERS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This is a shared vision to bring fans closer to the sports and collectibles they love," said Brian Ludden, CEO and Founder of Ludex. "Working alongside REV Entertainment and the Texas Rangers allows us to engage fans at the intersection of nostalgia, technology, and live sports."

As part of the partnership, Ludex will have an on-site presence at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, including a Ludex Card Day at a Texas Rangers game (details to be announced), and at REV Entertainment's affiliated teams in the American Association of Professional Baseball, including the Kane County Cougars (Geneva, IL) and Cleburne Railroaders (Cleburne, TX). Fans can expect in-stadium activations, giveaways, exclusive offers, and interactive experiences centered around the Ludex app.

"REV Entertainment is always looking for innovative ways to enhance the fan experience, and Ludex fits perfectly into that mission," said Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment. "We're excited to introduce this technology to Texas Rangers fans at Globe Life Field and to audiences across our sports network."

About Ludex

Ludex is an AI-driven mobile app that helps collectors solve the hobby's biggest friction points: what card do I have, how much is my card worth, and how do I turn my cards into cash? With a rapidly growing user base of over 3 million users, Ludex is redefining how collectors manage their collections. Download the free Ludex app .

About REV Entertainment

REV Entertainment is the official sports and entertainment partner of the Texas Rangers. The company is redefining the industry through three core divisions – REV Events, REV Sports Management, and REV Sports Marketing – focused on driving revenue, booking venues, generating development, managing professional sports franchises, venue management, and more. For more information, visit REVEntertainment .

