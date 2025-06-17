Gray Strengthens Data Center Experience Amid Surging Market

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The data center market is expected to jump 115% over the next 5 years, up to $420B. As digital innovation accelerates, Gray is helping meet the increased need for scalable, resilient infrastructure, particularly in the cloud computing and AI spaces. Recently, Gray's work on a large-scale data center campus for Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Mississippi, was recognized by Engineering News-Record (ENR) as one of the Southeast region's Top Starts of 2024 .

"Breakneck digital innovation is pushing the bounds of data's importance in the marketplace," says Ben Burgett , vice president, data center market at Gray. "Gray understands the complexity and urgency of what our data center customers need, and we've built the best team in the industry to deliver winning solutions."

With active data center projects across the country, Gray's integrated design-build approach provides speed to market, seamless delivery, and high-value execution, from concept to commissioning. The company's expertise includes a mix of edge, enterprise, and hyperscale facilities, tailored to customer-specific goals around performance, efficiency, and growth.

Gray is ranked No. 15 in the U.S. for data center construction by ENR, reflecting both its expanding presence in this critical sector and its commitment to operational excellence.

Gray is an integrated design-builder, specializing in end-to-end solutions in Construction , Professional Services , Specialty Equipment , and Real Estate . Since 1960, we have grown from a regional contractor to a nationally ranked leader, serving top companies in our core markets. Our comprehensive services-spanning design, engineering, construction, automation, equipment, and real estate-make us a trusted partner for every phase of a project. Whether designing and building a state-of-the-art facility, fabricating custom process equipment, or implementing advanced automation, our expertise drives innovation and value at every step. At Gray, we don't just build projects-we build lasting partnerships.

