Studio S Portraits Puts Expectant Mothers In The Spotlight With Luxury Maternity Photography In Boston
More Than a Maternity Shoot-A Celebration of Motherhood
Shruthi Venkatasubramanian, founder and lead photographer at Studio S Portraits, is redefining the way pregnant women see themselves, with magazine-style maternity portraits that blend fashion, emotion, and timeless artistry.
'This isn't just about documenting a pregnancy," says Shruthi. "It's about creating space for women to feel powerful, beautiful, and truly celebrated during a moment in life that's often overlooked beyond the baby itself."
What Sets Studio S Maternity Photography Apart
Unlike newborn photography, Studio S Portraits focuses solely on the expectant mother, offering a curated, full-service experience that includes professional hair and makeup, wardrobe styling, and guided posing in a private Southborough studio. The result? A luxury portrait session that captures the radiance and strength of motherhood in its purest form.
This unique approach is part of a growing national trend: a shift toward empowerment-focused maternity photography. More women are seeking ways to honor their journey into motherhood, with keepsake images that reflect both stregth and confidence.
Expectant mothers receive a custom experience from start to finish. Each session is crafted to create timeless portraits that blend modern elegance with emotional depth.
Key features include:
- Private studio sessions in Southborough, MA
- Professional hair and makeup styling
- Personalized wardrobe styling and access to studio gowns
- Guided posing and direction to flatter every body type
- Fine art editing for magazine-quality images
- Custom wall art, albums, and keepsake products
Client-Driven and Intentionally Personal
Studio S Portraits' maternity sessions have struck a chord with Boston-area moms, who are seeking something more meaningful than cell phone selfies or cookie-cutter photoshoots. These sessions offer an experience rooted in self-love, artistry, and connection, at a time when women are balancing physical transformation with emotional preparation.
Shruthi adds, "So many of my clients tell me they almost didn't book a session because they didn't feel 'photo-ready.' But by the end, they walk out of here not just with beautiful portraits, but a completely different feeling about themselves."
Studio S Portraits offers a limited number of maternity sessions each month to ensure a personalized and unrushed experience. Sessions are typically booked between 28–34 weeks of pregnancy.
For more information, visit or contact ....
About Studio-S Portraits
Studio S Portraits is a Boston-area boutique photography studio founded by professional photographer Shruthi Venkatasubramanian. Specializing in maternity, personal branding, contemporary portraits, and sessions for individuals over 40, the studio is known for its luxury, full-service experience designed to make every client feel seen, styled, and celebrated. With a focus on empowering women at every stage of life, Studio S delivers magazine-worthy images that reflect confidence, individuality, and timeless beauty. From preserving powerful milestones to enhancing professional presence, every session is crafted with care, artistry, and attention to personal expression.
