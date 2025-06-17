Christian Amsel Is The New CTO Of The ZKW Group

WIESELBURG, Austria, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Christian Amsel (57) took over the position of CTO of the ZKW Group on June 1. The experienced lighting technology expert succeeds Udo Hornfeck, who is leaving the company at his own request to pursue new professional challenges. Dr. Amsel was most recently CTO at Inalfa Roof Systems and Kongsberg Automotive AG, where he was responsible for technology development and was actively involved in the strategic realignment of both companies. Prior to that, he was responsible for the Electronics division at Hella as a member of the management board. He has 22 years of experience in the automotive and lighting technology industry. "My aim is to drive forward the development of future-oriented lighting, electronics and software solutions for the automotive market and to further intensify the cooperation with the LG Group," says Dr. Christian Amsel.

After studying electrical engineering at RWTH Aachen University and subsequently working as a research assistant at the Institute of Automotive Engineering, Dr. Amsel joined Hella in 2003 in the field of lighting electronics. He played a key role in the development of innovative lighting concepts and optical sensor systems. From 2009, he headed the Driver Assistance division at Hella, focusing on vehicle sensors and radar-based systems for autonomous driving. In the following years, he helped shape the transition to electromobility and played a key role in positioning Hella as the market leader for start-stop and battery management systems. As a member of the Electronics Management Board, he was involved in joint ventures in Korea and Germany, among others. As CTO at Inalfa Roof Systems and Kongsberg Automotive AG, he played a key role in the strategic realignment and development of future-oriented technologies. By joining ZKW, Dr. Amsel is now returning to lighting technology. "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Christian Amsel for this important position. His proven leadership and technical expertise will be a positive addition to ZKW, and I wish him every success in his new role," says Wonyong Hwang, CEO of the ZKW Group.

About ZKW

The ZKW Group is the specialist for innovative premium lighting systems and electronics. ZKW has been part of the LG Group as a subsidiary of LG Electronics Vehicle Solution Company since 2018. As a system supplier, ZKW is a global partner to the automotive industry. The group develops and produces products based on our motto of "Bright Minds, Bright Lights," combining bright minds with modern production technologies to produce complex premium lighting and electronic modules for international automotive manufacturers. Our top products include powerful and cost-efficient complete LED systems. The ZKW Group has a total of twelve locations worldwide, with intelligently networked development and production. In 2024, the Group employed around 10,000 people and generated total sales of around 1.55 billion euros.

In accordance with the corporate vision "Ground-breaking premium lighting and electronic systems from ZKW for all mobility concepts of the global automotive industry", the company's primary goal is to produce top-quality high-tech products and to promote the development of innovative holistic lighting systems.

With our discoveries and inventions, the ZKW corporate group makes vehicles more desirable, more unique, safer, and more energy efficient. Our 360 degree product portfolio includes headlamps and fog lamps, rear lamps, flashers, interior and license plate lamps as well as electronic modules. Major automotive manufacturers trust their brands to innovative products from ZKW. We are proud of our customers like BMW (BMW, Rolls Royce), DAIMLER (MERCEDES-BENZ Cars and Trucks), FORD (Lincoln, Ford), GEELY (Volvo, Polestar, Lynk Co, Geely), GENERAL MOTORS (Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac), Hyundai/Kia, JLR (Jaguar, Land Rover), Stellantis (Opel, Citroen), RENAULT/NISSAN (Infiniti, Alpine), VGTT (Volvo Trucks, MACK) and VW (Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Skoda, Seat/Cupra, VW, VW Commercial Vehicles, MAN, Scania). With intelligent lighting systems and innovative styling, ZKW is shaping the look and character of vehicles worldwide.

