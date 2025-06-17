Miningcoop Creates Innovative AI Mining Rig For Worldwide Bitcoin Miners To Mine BTC On Their Mobile Phones Without Purchasing Hardware
|Mining Machine Model
|Contract Price
|Contract Period
|Daily Profit
|Total Net Profit
|Principal
|WhatsMiner M63S+ (424 TH/s)
|$200
|1 Day
|$7.00
|$7.00
|Yes
|Antminer S21 Hyd (335 TH/s)
|$1,200
|3 Days
|$37.20
|$111.60
|Yes
|Antminer S21 XP Hyd (473 TH/s)
|$19,800
|2 Days
|$1,584.00
|$3,168.00
|Yes
All contracts come with 24-hour payout for profits, with users making BTC from day one. Each contract is automatically incorporated into the AI mining system and does not require any manual installation and upkeep. All users have to do is select a plan, activate it from within the app, and begin making money automatically.
Visit Miningcoop.com now to claim your free $100 bonus and start mining instantly.
MiningCoop aims to make it easier for people to access crypto mining by providing affordable, cloud-based mining services powered by artificial intelligence. Through its new mobile app and artificial intelligence-powered mining machines, anybody, irrespective of their technical know-how, can now earn consistent Bitcoin revenue from their phone.
Go to the official MiningCoop site today and download the app to begin your journey with AI-driven Bitcoin mining!
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.CONTACT: info (at)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
