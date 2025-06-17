Business Reporter: Reimagining Operational Efficiency In The F&B Industry
A lean base is typically achieved by cutting the number of plants while preserving overall capacity. Once the legacy system is streamlined, operation is ready for the integration of digital technologies with physical processes and materials. F&B companies must understand that meaningful changes in how they operate can only be realised when technological deployments are preceded by plant consolidation and supply chain reconfiguration. There is, however, yet another factor that can stall optimisation and digital transformation initiatives: human resistance to change. The workforce's reluctance to embrace new practices can only be broken down by creating a culture of accountability and continuous improvement, where employees are continuously upskilled and trained on evolving LASSi principles as well.
To learn more about how leading F&B multinationals have managed their digitally-enabled operational efficiency projects, read the article .
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Independent, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
About dss+
dss+ is the operational transformation partner for complex and high-hazard industries. Driven by our purpose, we help organisations achieve breakthroughs in safety, performance and sustainability that build business endurance and ensure long-term success. We engage deeply within organisations to empower teams to shift mindsets, shape cultures, and establish the capabilities required at every level. We combine technical expertise and operational experience with a people-centered approach and data-driven insight.
Business Reporter
Press
+ +44 20 8349 6488
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- AIXA Miner Announces Major Updates To Its Cloud Mining Platform
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- FBS Releases Market Outlook On Bitcoin Following US-China Trade Truce
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
CommentsNo comment