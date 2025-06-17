Bigeye Appoints Mohamed K. Alimi As Vice President Of Engineering To Lead AI Trust Platform Development

Bigeye strengthens its engineering leadership to deliver the first platform for governing agent data usage.

- Eleanor Treharne-JonesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bigeye , the leader in enterprise data observability, today announced the appointment of Mohamed K. Alimi as Vice President of Engineering. A seasoned technology leader with a proven track record in building and launching AI-powered products and observability tools at Amazon and Datadog, Alimi will lead engineering as the company builds the industry's first AI Trust Platform for monitoring agent data usage.The announcement follows Bigeye's recent AI Trust Platform launch, defining a new category for enterprise AI trust and governance, and its vision for a platform that brings transparency, observability, and governance to how AI systems interact with enterprise data. Alimi's arrival signals the company's next phase: scaling the technical foundation to deliver on that vision.“Mohamed's experience building real-time visibility into AI systems makes him an ideal partner as we move from concept to execution.” said Eleanor Treharne-Jones, CEO of Bigeye.Alimi is an experienced technology leader with a multidisciplinary background in mathematics, science, and engineering. He most recently built and led the team behind Datadog's LLM Observability product, which moved from initial research to launch in under nine months.“Enterprises are under pressure to adopt AI faster, but most don't have the tooling to manage it reliably,” said Alimi.“Bigeye is building the foundation that will make AI adoption both safe and scalable for enterprises. I'm thrilled to help lead that effort.”The hire strengthens Bigeye's already robust leadership team, which combines deep expertise in data infrastructure (founders Kyle Kirwan and Egor Gryaznov), governance and responsible data usage (CEO Eleanor Treharne-Jones), and now AI-focused product development.Bigeye already supports enterprise customers globally with end-to-end observability, lineage, and data quality features. Its latest innovations, including Dependency Driven Monitoring and AI-powered anomaly detection, are helping teams ensure that both analytics and AI initiatives are built on reliable data.“This is an extension of data observability, and a whole new layer in the AI tool stack that enterprises will need to safely scale up their use of agents.” said Kirwan.“Mohamed's leadership will help us bring it to life.”The first release of the AI Trust Platform is expected later this year, and as Bigeye continues to scale its technical capabilities, they are actively hiring across engineering and product functions.To view open roles, visit bigeye/careers .About BigeyeBigeye is the leading data observability platform for large enterprises. Only Bigeye has data observability that is powered by comprehensive data lineage and AI-driven resolution and prevention, empowering data teams in the world's largest enterprises to finally get a complete view of their data pipelines across modern, legacy and hybrid data stacks. Leading data driven companies such as USAA, Zoom, Hertz, Cisco and Freedom Mortgage use Bigeye to find and fix data issues, improve data trust and ensure the data powering their business stays reliable by default.To learn more about Bigeye, visit .

Jesse McCabe

Bigeye

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.