Movable Ink Unveils Autonomous Marketing Capabilities

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Movable Ink , the AI-powered personalized content platform, today unveiled its latest Autonomous Marketing capabilities, marking the first step toward simultaneously increasing exponential lift in engagement and revenue from campaigns while removing the manual work from marketing. Instead of building and managing every campaign by hand, marketers worldwide can now leverage AI to personalize and optimize messaging content based on individual customer preferences and real-time data.

"Just like the digital transformation wave before it, the era of Autonomous Marketing will empower marketers to multiply their output while delivering the kind of experiences consumers actually care about," said Vivek Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder of Movable Ink. "It's about working smarter, elevating the marketer to a more strategic role, setting the vision while AI handles the execution. This is the customer-centric marketing brands have long promised, now made possible with operational scale and an ability to drive financial performance."

The latest Movable Ink AI-powered capabilities include:



Agentic Campaigns. Da Vinci's Agentic Campaigns simplifies the marketing workflow to just three steps: upload on brand creative, add the guardrails, and set the objectives. Marketers are no longer burdened by labor-intensive campaign tasks like segmentation, calendar management, and A/B testing. Agentic AI uses multiple AI decisioning models to determine the messaging, creative, subject line, and frequency for each individual. Every send is optimized for both business goals and customer outcomes, not the segment.

Insights Exports. Agentic Campaigns' continuous experimentation and delivery puts a continuous stream of event and creative data directly in the hands of marketers. With Da Vinci's new reporting capabilities, Movable Ink enables marketers to now have access to more strategic marketing insights like surfacing top-performing creatives across campaigns and audiences. Da Vinci now can also export individual engagement behavior to CDPs or data warehouses, allowing marketers to use these insights for broader activation. Together, these advancements elevate email analytics from routine reporting to a source of strategic insight.

Movable Ink's continued investments in AI model enhancements have increased average revenue lift by +20%, increased marketers' productivity by 2x, and boosted email variant sends by 1000%, all with brands sending up to 34% fewer emails.

Movable Ink personalizes every customer engagement through automation and artificial intelligence. The world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to maximize revenue, simplify workflow and achieve the optimal customer experience. Headquartered in New York City with 600 employees, Movable Ink serves its global client base with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

