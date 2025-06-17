Multilane Fleet Of OSFP 1.6T Active Loopbacks Accelerates Host Port Development

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rapid, high-scale testing requirements have become a defining feature of the Terabit era, with the breakneck pace of development driven by the compounding effect of AI and an ever-growing userbase for conventional networks. These considerations are equally prevalent for module and host testing, with 224Gbps/lane ports.MultiLane continues to play a leading role in host testing for 1.6T, with a fleet of OSFP Active Loopbacks designed to provide comprehensive host port characterization at 224Gbps/lane. Active Loopbacks are OSFP modules with a built-in DSP to retime the signal from the host ASIC where loss profiles are too high for conventional loopbacks, while providing a suite of testing tools for complete port characterization. MultiLane Active Loopbacks are fitted with temperature, voltage, and current sensors, CMIS support, and the DSP can be programmed with the company's ThunderBERT GUI for instrument-grade measurements directly in port.“We are pleased to once again be at the forefront of host port testing for 1.6T,” said Rachad Samaha, General Manager for MultiLane Data Center Test Solutions.“Loopbacks are a core competency for the company and our OSFP1600 fleet is designed to provide a diverse, comprehensive, and rapid-response solution for the emerging 224Gbps/lane host ecosystem.”MultiLane OSFP1600 Active Loopbacks are available in Type 2 IHS and RHS models and can feature 5nm or 3nm DSP options.About MultiLaneMultiLane Inc. is a leading provider of High-Speed IO and Data Center Interconnect test solutions from 10G to 800G. Products include BERTs, TDR, optical and electrical oscilloscopes, optical switch boxes, CMIS testers, and a host of MSA-compliant development tools for QSFP28, QSFP- DD, OSFP, and other standards. MultiLane solutions are used to test semiconductors, DACs, AOCs, active cables, optical transceivers, and system switch cards. MultiLane also offers compliance and interoperability test services along with highspeed design consultation and development services.

Youssef Chucri

MultiLane

+1 510-573-6388

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.