Villa Healthcare-Affiliated Centers Complete Ownership Transition, Usher In A New Era Of Growth And Investment

A glimpse into progress: Remodeling efforts are well underway at Imperial and Regency, two Villa Centers leading the charge in transforming resident care spaces.

Villa Healthcare completes ownership transition, launching $25M in upgrades to enhance care, modernize spaces, and strengthen team culture.

- Christa Kelly, Chief Marketing OfficerSOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After months of planning and collaboration, the ownership transition of Villa Healthcare-affiliated centers is now complete, marking a defining moment for the organization and the communities it serves.This milestone represents more than a change of ownership; it reflects a renewed commitment to elevating the care, environment, and culture of each Villa center. Villa Healthcare has already demonstrated this commitment with a $25 million investment in large-scale remodeling projects, modernizing resident spaces, and reinforcing its focus on delivering better care and building a stronger workplace. Among the centers undergoing major enhancements are Imperial, a Villa Center , and Regency, a Villa Center -two locations leading the way in this company-wide initiative, with Westland, a Villa Center soon to follow. From the onset of this transition, leadership has been focused on strengthening what matters most: the people who live and work in these communities.That vision is already taking shape in impactful ways. Across the organization, center-wide improvements are underway to brighten and update Villa-affiliated skilled nursing facilities, while new programs and leadership support initiatives are being implemented to elevate the day-to-day experience for residents and team members alike.“This milestone is a turning point,” said Christa Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer of Villa Healthcare.“We're investing in the buildings where we work and the people who bring our mission to life.”Josh Baumol, Managing Partner & Chief Operating Officer, echoed the sentiment.“The energy across the company is inspiring. Teams are embracing the updates with optimism and pride, and we're already seeing improvements in our physical spaces and company culture.”As momentum builds, Villa centers will continue to benefit from capital investments and operational advancements that reflect the organization's long-term commitment to providing better care and a better workplace.

Brandon Durkin

Villa Healthcare

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Regency, a Villa Center Walkthrough

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.