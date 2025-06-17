Nextworld Launches Newest Release With Enhanced AI Features Across The Platform

DENVER, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextworld, an innovator in enterprise platforms, has unveiled 25.1, its first release of the year. Customers can expect major enhancements to the platform's AI capabilities, making it easier for them to build smart applications, automate decisions, and act on insights in real time.

Turn spreadsheets into working apps instantly

The spreadsheet-to-app experience is now even more seamless. Users can upload their CSV files and generate working applications-data included-without any manual mapping.

Build custom AI agents and skills

Nextworld's agentic framework gives users the tools to build AI-powered agents that can reason, respond, and act. These semi-autonomous agents take a user's request, in plain English, and determine which tasks need to be run behind the scenes. Whether it's updating records, pulling insights, or taking action across systems, the agent knows what to do-and does it.

Example use case: The Nextworld directory holds agent can tell you which customers or suppliers are on hold-and even put or remove them from hold-all through a simple conversational interface.

Customers can build their own AI agents, or they can take advantage of the existing ones the company has available. In this latest release, Nextworld is also introducing pre-packaged skills across the Sales, Procurement, Inventory, Financials and Master Data spaces.

Make predictions without a data scientist

The Nextworld Platform puts the power of machine learning in the hands of business users, all in just a few clicks. With AutoML, users can train and deploy models without writing a single line of code. Remove the heavy lifting that typically requires a PhD and make smarter, more proactive business decisions.

Just choose the field you want to predict-number, date, list, or lookup-and let the platform train a model using patterns in your data. Once trained, deploy the model to start making live predictions.

Example use cases: Use AutoML to determine when a customer is going to pay their invoice, forecast product demand, or predict late shipments.

A smarter platform, built around your people

Nextworld's latest release is a direct reflection of its "Intelligence Everywhere" vision. By providing human-centric interfaces to boost output, accuracy, and quality, the company's AI platform frees up employees to focus on high-value tasks.

"This release is about putting intelligence in the hands of the people doing the work," said Vito Solimene, Chief Technology Officer at Nextworld. "We're not just adding AI for the sake of it-we're giving our customers real tools to move faster, make better decisions, and automate the parts of their business that slow them down. With 25.1, we're raising the bar for what an enterprise platform should deliver as standard."

About Nextworld

Nextworld delivers a next-generation enterprise platform that empowers businesses to build and evolve software with speed and precision. From extending ERP functionality to automating mission-critical workflows, Nextworld gives companies the tools to stay agile and competitive-without compromising on control. With true no-code development, real-time data, and native AI, Nextworld helps companies move faster, think smarter, and build what's next.

