Glytec Secures $36 Million Growth Investment To Accelerate AI-Powered Diabetes Technology Platform Innovation

BOSTON, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glytec, the leading provider of an AI-powered technology platform for diabetes and related conditions, today announced it has closed a $36 million growth investment led by Savitr Capital and Hayfin Capital Management. This significant funding will fuel the continued expansion of Glytec's platform, including its flagship Glucommander® SaaS solution, accelerate the development of innovative new technologies to address the growing global health crisis of diabetes and related co-morbidities, and support the continued rapid response to upcoming CMS quality measures that will hold health systems accountable for inpatient glycemic control.

The incidence of diabetes and its associated conditions continues to escalate worldwide, placing an immense burden on healthcare systems, payors, and individual lives. Over one-third of all hospitalized patients require insulin therapy to regulate high blood sugar during their stay.1 More than 2 million patients each year experience an adverse event in the hospital leading to hypoglycemia, which according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) costs the healthcare system over 8 billion dollars and contributes to other costs associated with longer length of stay and increased hospital readmissions. Yet nearly one-third of hospitals have no glucose management metrics, and 59 percent do not have an automated method of pulling data on rates of hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia.2

"This investment is a pivotal moment for Glytec, validating our vision of a future where deep data-driven insights empower clinicians to deliver highly individualized and proactive care for diabetes and metabolic conditions," said Patrick Cua, CEO of Glytec. "Savitr Capital and Hayfin Capital share our belief in the transformative power of technology to improve patient outcomes and alleviate the burden of complex chronic diseases. This capital will enable us to expand our R&D initiatives, scale our platform, and continue to attract top-tier talent as we revolutionize metabolic healthcare."

Glytec's intelligent platform empowers healthcare providers to deliver precision insulin management and optimize metabolic health outcomes, transforming care delivery for millions. Its flagship product, Glucommander®, is the leading cloud-based SaaS solution for inpatient glycemic management, trusted by over 400 hospitals nationwide to improve patient safety and outcomes, reduce costs, and increase revenue through shorter lengths of stay. With urgent and upcoming CMS measures for glycemic management on the horizon, Glytec's solutions are more critical than ever for healthcare organizations striving for quality patient care and regulatory compliance.

Andrew Midler, Managing Member of Savitr Capital, commented, "Glytec stands at the intersection of cutting-edge AI and critical healthcare need. Their proven track record with Glucommander® and their broader vision for combining digital technology and AI to help hospitals improve patient care, make Glytec a compelling investment."

Andrew Merrill, Managing Director of Hayfin Capital Management added, "We are impressed by Glytec's robust technology, clinical efficacy, and commitment to improving patient lives. Their platform approach to metabolic health, particularly their success in inpatient glucose management, demonstrates a profound understanding of complex clinical challenges and a scalable solution to address them. We are excited to support Glytec's continued growth and impact."

About Glytec

Glytec's industry-leading technology platform, trusted by over 400 hospitals, empowers collaborative diabetes management and insulin dosing, improving patient outcomes, reducing hospital length of stay, and optimizing clinical workflows. It's flagship product, Glucommander® -- the first-ever FDA-cleared cloud-based insulin management software -- integrates seamlessly with EMRs, providing advanced clinical decision support, workflow alerts, patient monitoring, and AI-driven analytics. Supported by over 100 patents and 100 clinical and peer-reviewed publications, Glytec is dedicated to improving metabolic care from hospital to home. For more information, visit or follow Glytec on LinkedIn .

About Savitr

Savitr Capital focuses its direct capital investments in complex situations often involving the evolution, turnaround, or restructuring of a company. Savitr is an experienced long-term investor which looks to partner with and empower management to create value. We focus our own resources on a small number of investments at any one time. All capital is internal and permanent which provides for the flexibility to support the long-term growth and maximization of value without the constraint of time. This provides for a greater alignment of interests amongst all stakeholders.

Further information can be found at: savitrcapital.

About Hayfin

About Hayfin Capital Management: Hayfin Capital Management ("Hayfin") is the leading alternative asset management firm with c. €32 billion in assets under management. Hayfin focuses on delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors across its private debt, liquid credit and private equity solutions businesses. Hayfin has a diverse international team of over 200 experienced industry professionals with offices globally, including headquarters in London and offices in Chicago, Dubai, Frankfurt, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, Stockholm, San Diego and Tokyo. Further information can be found at hayfin. Contact: Hawthorn Advisors: +44 (0) 7704 220 521 (James Davies)

Media Contact:

Public Relations

[email protected]

Sources

Umpierrez, et al. J of Clin Endo & Met. 87, no. 3 (March 2002): 978–82. .Cook, et al. End Pract. 16, no. 2 (March 2010): 219-30. .

SOURCE Glytec, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED