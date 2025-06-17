Motive Medical Intelligence Partners With Amendola On Thought Leadership Program

Partnership to elevate awareness of Motive's groundbreaking physician-level performance measures, value-based care leadership

SAN FRANCISCO and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Medical Intelligence (Motive), a leading healthcare data and analytics company advancing physician-level performance and value-based care, today announced that it has selected Amendola, part of Supreme Group, to create and lead its integrated public relations and thought leadership program. Amendola will spotlight Motive's Practicing Wisely solution and position the company's experts to expand its reach across the healthcare industry.

"At Motive, we're reimagining how evidenced-based healthcare data can empower physicians and transform care delivery," said Jeanne Cohen, CEO and Founder of Motive Medical Intelligence. "To bring that vision to life at scale, we knew we needed a communications partner who shares our passion for innovation and understands the broader impact of value-based care. Amendola stood out for their strategic insight, storytelling excellence, and deep roots in healthcare. Together, we're not just raising awareness-we're building momentum for real change in the industry."

Practicing Wisely is the only clinical analytics system designed to evaluate performance and improvements at physician and group levels using Appropriateness of Care, Quality, and Waste measures across 18 specialties as well as primary care and pediatrics. It is widely used by top payers and providers committed to reducing low-value services and advancing value-based care.

"Motive is redefining how the healthcare industry understands and improves clinical performance to drive the healthcare ecosystem's commitment to value-based care," said Jodi Amendola, president of Amendola. "The healthcare industry is ripe for broader adoption of the Practicing Wisely system, which is the result of deep clinical and technical expertise."

Amendola added, "Now is the time to showcase the Motive team's powerful work, expertise, and thought leadership to guide the industry to the future. Motive is exactly the kind of visionary client we're proud to support."

About Practicing Wisely

The proprietary solution is powered by technology that delivers defensible, auditable insights based on clinical guidelines and evidence. Every measure is delivered with clear rationale, supporting materials such as clinical guides and evidence, and engagement strategies to foster physician and group improvement to build payer-provider trust. It is designed to support, not penalize, physicians, while helping all healthcare stakeholders align around shared goals in value-based care.

About Motive Medical Intelligence

Motive is redefining healthcare performance analytics with an emphasis on transparency, physician trust, and real-world actionability. With nearly 30 years of experience and no direct competitors matching its scope or precision, Motive is the partner of choice for organizations committed to eliminating low-value care and thriving in value-based care models. Through its proprietary Practicing Wisely solution, Motive is helping the industry eliminate the $390 billion in annual waste in the U.S. health system, advancing the transition to high-value, patient-centered care, and achieving the quadruple aim. Learn more here .

About Amendola

Amendola , part of Supreme Group , is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content, and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit this website and follow us on LinkedIn .

