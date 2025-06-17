Kontakt.Io Launches Temperature Monitoring Solution For Critical Healthcare Supplies

Cloud-based solution monitors temperature and humidity of refrigerators and regulated rooms with real-time alerts to ensure the safety and effectiveness of medications and biologicals

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kontakt , the industry leader in AI-powered RTLS for care operations, today announced the launch of a new solution that enables hospitals to continuously monitor the temperature and humidity of refrigerators, warmers, and regulated rooms that store condition-sensitive materials such as medications, vaccines, and biologics.

Continuous temperature monitoring is essential in hospitals because vaccines and many medications require strict temperature control to maintain safety and effectiveness. Even brief exposure to temperatures outside recommended ranges can significantly compromise medications' potency, rendering them ineffective or unsafe for patient use.

The solution utilizes a modern design with monitors that help staff see temperature ranges at a glance with probes that feed data to a cloud-based dashboard, providing real-time alerts and reporting capabilities. This new temp-monitoring solution will help hospitals comply with stringent vaccine storage and handling requirements of the Vaccines for Children program by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with simple, easy-to-use reporting for periodic audits. Additionally, the entire system is available with NIST-traceable calibration certificates.

By continuously tracking temperatures - with automated 24/7 real-time alerts for peace of mind when staff is unavailable - healthcare facilities can promptly identify and correct any deviations, minimizing the risk of spoilage, reducing waste, and safeguarding critical resources that are often costly and challenging to replace. Ultimately, this enhances patient safety, improves overall care quality, and helps healthcare providers maintain confidence in their clinical practices.

As part of Kontakt's Intelligent Orchestration, hospitals can pair the Temperature Monitoring solution with the Kontakt Asset Tracking solution to have a comprehensive source of data in a single platform to manage critical materials and equipment.

"Our new Temperature Monitoring solution underscores Kontakt's commitment to improving hospital operational efficiency and patient care," said Rom Eizenberg, Chief Revenue Officer, Kontakt. "With proactive monitoring and real-time alerts, hospitals can significantly reduce risk, minimize waste, and enhance patient safety, while adhering to regulatory requirements."

Continuous temperature monitoring is the newest advancement in Kontakt's Responsive Care Operations platform, which integrates operational and EHR data into a unified solution. Offered as a managed service, the platform utilizes AI-powered RTLS to transform operational data into actionable insights, automation, and real-time decision support-allowing health systems to rapidly realize measurable outcomes and immediate ROI.

About Kontakt

Kontakt is the first platform that gives healthcare systems everything they need to automate and orchestrate care operations. Combining AI-powered RTLS and fully managed IoT infrastructure as a service, Kontakt enables responsive care and resource deployment.

Optimize asset utilization and inventory, improve staff safety and productivity, and reduce length of stay with a platform that enables dozens of use cases along the patient journey. Since 2013, Kontakt has provided solutions to 32,000+ end users, delivered via 1,200+ partners, and deployed 4+ million IoT devices in the field.

Media Contacts:

Marcia Rhodes, [email protected]

Rubi Cohen, [email protected]

SOURCE Kontakt

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED