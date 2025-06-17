INFORM's Groundstar (GS) Teamwork: More Efficiency With Decentralized Task Allocation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mobile app enables quicker decision making

AACHEN, Germany and ATLANTA, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFORM , a leading global software provider specializing in AI-driven optimization solutions for aviation ground operations, introduces GroundStar (GS) TeamWork. This powerful new tool for airlines and ground handlers supports their frontline managers on smaller operations or hubs by making task allocation on the apron or in the terminal quicker and more efficient, relieving the central allocators.

GS TeamWork, the latest tool of the GroundStar software suite, offers a task-based overview of current and upcoming flights, staff deployment, overall capacity utilization and break planning. This applies for multiple business areas on the apron or the terminal, such as aircraft loading or gate services. The mobile-first web app allows frontline managers to plan and assign tasks for all staff members on duty in their area through a mobile interface. Instead of performing the task allocation manually on paper or spreadsheets, the local frontline managers can efficiently assign tasks, adapt to changes, and optimize resource utilization.

Operational problems like overlapping deployment times or agents who have not been informed can now be solved or even avoided easily by earlier recognition and quicker reaction. In the event of a disruption, GS TeamWork's user-friendly interface allows for easy adjustments to be made, either manually or through its quick, data-driven decision support, which offers optimized solutions for passenger services as well as ramp operations. Employees receive updates in the app instantly, including key details on delays or changes that may affect them.

"GS TeamWork delivers a shortcut in ground operations communication. At larger airports, we can allow the central allocation to concentrate on cross-utilizing staff between work areas where necessary, leaving the actual task allocation to the frontline managers who have the best overview and judgment on current tasks in their area," said Michael Reinkober, INFORM product manager.

Leveraging real-time data and proactive suggestions, the frontline managers can mitigate disruptions more quickly. Subsequently, costly delays are reduced, and more efficient and reliable ground operations are assured.

About INFORM

INFORM develops software to optimize business processes using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced mathematics of operations research. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Aachen, Germany, the company promotes sustainable value creation in various industries through optimized decision-making. Its solutions are tailored to specific industry requirements by software engineers, data analysts and consultants and help over 1,000 current customers worldwide to operate more resiliently and sustainably with greater success. INFORM's systems serve a range of industries including aviation, automotive, financial institutions, logistics, manufacturing, transportation, telecommunications, and wholesale. The company is committed to ethical AI practices, sustainable customer relations and is increasingly focusing on cloud-based solutions.

About GroundStar

With GroundStar, INFORM offers the most comprehensive software suite for the optimization of aviation processes currently on the market. It fulfills all requirements of the companies involved in airline and airport operations and covers a wide range of solutions, such as Ground Handling, Aircraft Engineering, Airport Operations, and Hub and Turnaround Management. GroundStar helps customers to run their operations smoothly and cost-effectively while improving punctuality and passenger satisfaction at the same time. INFORM has been developing scientifically substantiated optimization algorithms for this purpose. As a global leader with over 200 installations in more than 170 airports worldwide INFORM has proven its effective and long-term capacity for innovation.

