Relyez To Showcase Full-Lifecycle Energy Solutions At Africa Energy Forum (AEF) 2025, Following Commissioning Of 1.5Gwh In China

Fresh off the successful commissioning of four landmark energy storage projects totalling 1.5 GWh in Yunnan Province, China, RelyEZ ( ) is bringing its global expertise and proprietary technology to Africa. At Africa Energy Forum (AEF) 2025, the Tier 1 energy storage leader will showcase its advanced battery energy storage systems (BESS) and AI-powered energy management platforms, underscoring its commitment to powering Africa's clean energy transition.

The Yunnan projects-located in Yao'an, Yongde, Nanhua, and Xundian-mark a significant engineering feat. Completed by the end of May 2025, these four large-scale BESS installations were delivered fully in-house, from early-stage development and investment structuring, to engineering design, manufacturing, installation, and commissioning. RelyEZ's vertically integrated execution model gave the company full control over quality, cost, and schedule, even in some of China's most complex terrains and grid environments.

At the heart of these projects are RelyEZ's flagship products: the GridUltra5016 liquid-cooled BESS cabins and the EnergyHub Energy Management System (EMS). These technologies enabled enhanced system efficiency, safety, and grid adaptability-demonstrating RelyEZ's unique ability to deliver high-impact, bankable energy storage solutions at scale.

“These projects prove that full-lifecycle execution isn't just a vision-it's how we operate,” said Ms. Naomi Zhang, CEO of RelyEZ.“We believe that Africa is the next frontier where this proven project approach, powered by our proprietary technologies, can deliver real impact.”

Proven Impact in Africa

RelyEZ's presence in Africa already includes key installations such as a 2 MW/6.4 MWh solar-diesel-storage microgrid in Chad and a 5 MW/10 MWh national green energy project in Côte d'Ivoire-each engineered for weak-grid or off-grid scenarios where reliability and adaptability are essential.

At AEF 2025, RelyEZ will present its full-spectrum capabilities, including:



Proven Hardware: The GridUltra5016 BESS with advanced liquid cooling for thermal safety and performance in harsh environments.

AI-Powered Optimization: The EnergyHub EMS and cloud-based EnergyCloud platform, enabling predictive maintenance, intelligent dispatch, and lifecycle extension. Turnkey Execution: All-in-house project delivery-from design to commissioning-with a proven track record in both emerging and mature markets.

Visit RelyEZ at Booth E20

AEF attendees are invited to Booth E20 to connect with RelyEZ's commercial and technical teams, discuss regional project opportunities, and explore how RelyEZ's integrated product and project approach can support Africa's clean energy goals. CEO Ms. Naomi Zhang will also speak during the forum to share lessons learned from global deployments and insights into future trends in energy asset management.

About RelyEZ:

Founded in 2019, RelyEZ is a global leader in integrated energy storage solutions with over 13 GWh of capacity delivered across 200+ projects worldwide. Recognized by BloombergNEF as a Tier 1 global energy storage provider and named an S&P Global Top 10 Original BESS Manufacturer, RelyEZ designs and develops all critical system components in-house, including its PCS, BMS, EMS, and EnergyCloud platform. The company is committed to“making reliable clean energy accessible to everyone,” delivering safe, intelligent, and efficient solutions to power a sustainable world. For more information, please visit: