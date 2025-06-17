EUROJUST: Largest Illegal Trading Platform For Drugs Taken Down

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)An international action week led to the disruption of Archetyp, one of the longest-running dark web marketplaces for drugs, and the arrest of its creator and current administrator in Spain. The platform had around 3, 200 vendors and more than 600,000 users, who traded drugs worth at least EUR 250 million. Eurojust and Europol coordinated the investigations and operations, which led to the arrest of eight persons in total.

The dark web marketplace was active for over five years. Archetyp was one of the only platforms to allow the sale of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. The marketplace had around 17, 000 listings online, and with more than 600, 000 users, it is considered one of the largest of its kind.

Investigations into Archetyp revealed that its creator and current administrator is a German national residing in Spain. International cooperation between authorities, financial tracking and digital evidence analysis led to the identification of the people behind Archetyp. Investigators discovered the location of the servers, moderators and vendors on the marketplace. A coordinated action week was planned to dismantle Archetyp and arrest those responsible for selling and operating the platform, under the coordination of Eurojust and Europol.

The action week took place between 11 and 13 June, targeting the platform's administrator, moderators, key vendors and the servers running the website. Coordinated actions in five countries, carried out by around 300 officers, resulted in the arrest of the 30 year-old administrator in Spain, seven other persons and the seizure of assets worth EUR 7.8 million. By taking Archetyp offline, authorities have dealt a severe blow to drug traffickers in Europe.

Eurojust ensured the international investigation was efficient and effective. The Agency organised multiple coordination meetings, which enabled authorities to exchange critical information for the investigation. During the action days and the preliminary investigations, Eurojust coordinated the execution of mutual legal assistance and European Investigation Orders.

Europol supported the investigation from the outset, facilitating the exchange of intelligence, conducting extensive cross-checks and helping to identify high-value targets. On the action days, Europol deployed a dark web specialist to Germany and set up a virtual command post to coordinate field activities and ensure real-time deconfliction across jurisdictions.

The following authorities, with the support of the United States, carried out the operation:



Germany : Prosecutor General's Office Frankfurt am Main – Cyber Crime Center; Federal Criminal Police Office;

Netherlands : Public Prosecutor's Office of Rotterdam; National Police, Unit Police Unit Rotterdam;

Spain : Investigative Court num 10 in Barcelona; International Cooperation Section of PPO Barcelona; National Police;

Sweden : Swedish Prosecution Authority; National Public Prosecution Department, National Unit against Organised Crime in Gothenburg; Swedish National Police; National Operations Department / Swedish Cybercrime Unit; Romania : Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT); National Police.

The post EUROJUST: Largest illegal trading platform for drugs taken down appeared first on Caribbean News Global .