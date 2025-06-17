A Large CSP In The USA Selects Mycom's Intelligent Fault Management Application Netexpert To Manage Fixed Broadband Services

LONDON, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycom , a leading independent provider of Network Assurance, Service Experience Assurance solutions and AI analytics to some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), today announced it has been selected by a large CSP in the USA to deploy its award-winning fault management solution, NetExpert, strengthening its broadband and fixed network operations and customer experience.

Mycom's NetExpert brings advanced, predictive fault management to the CSP's nationwide broadband and fixed networks. By leveraging intelligent automation, such as auto ticketing and smart alert reduction, NetExpert helps streamline operations, reduce downtime, and enhance service reliability. NetExpert, built on a highly scalable cloud architecture and offered as SaaS, integrates intelligence and automation to substantially reduce alarm floods focusing on only the most critical alarms, safeguarding network and service quality. With an expanding network across the USA, it was important for the CSP to identify problems as swiftly and effectively as possible, and this partnership with Mycom enables that.

"Our long-term commitment and vision is to deliver world class Service Assurance solutions to help our CSP customers deliver on the promise of Autonomous Networks," said Charles Bligh, CEO at Mycom. "We are delighted to help this new customer in the USA with our award-winning solution to deliver tangible and immediate business benefits to support the growth of their fixed networks with the right cost structure and customer experience. "

"CSPs operating large networks have a high need to reduce the noise versus faults that impact their network and services," said Mounir Ladki, President and CTO at Mycom. "Our NetExpert application employs intelligent correlation and automation techniques to improve operational efficiency by massively suppressing the number of raw alarms and focusing on the automated alerting and resolution of the impacting ones."

