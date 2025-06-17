Andigreen And Data Pioneer Solutions Forge Strategic Alliance To Deliver Integrated Renewable-Fuel Solutions In North America And Japan
Andigreen & Data Pioneer Solutions partner to deliver renewable fuel solutions to refineries across North America and Japan.Post thi
An Integrated Offering for Next-Generation Refining
The joint offering integrates Andigreen's procurement of verified low-carbon feedstocks and delivery network with DPS's advanced AI system, which includes:
-
Real-time corrosion prediction based on leading and lagging data sensor inputs and material degradation models
Feedstock optimization using economics, carbon pricing, and asset performance models
P&ID ingestion and simulation via facility-specific digital twins
Mechanical integrity and process chemistry SME support included in feedstock cost.
A natural language interface enabling frontline engineers to get prescriptive insights on feedstock selection, chemical dosing, and inspection planning
Extending a Growing Ecosystem of Innovation
This new alliance builds upon DPS's recent partnership with Chiyoda Corporation, one of Japan's leading engineering firms. As announced by Chiyoda, the companies are collaborating on the development and deployment of plantOSTM, a platform that integrates real-time optimization, predictive maintenance, and digital twin technologies for industrial facilities worldwide.
Read Chiyoda's official announcement here:
Chiyoda Corporation and DPS Announce Strategic Partnership for plantOSTM
The combined momentum from Chiyoda and Andigreen partnerships positions DPS as a cornerstone provider of digital transformation in refining, renewable fuel production, and plant reliability.
Customer Benefits
This unified solution delivers:
-
Greater throughput and yield from optimized feedstock selection
Reduced downtime and chemical/inspection costs
Improved margins with risk-aware blending strategies
Carbon reduction aligned with IRA, LCFS, and SAF credits
Seamless digital transformation for legacy facilities
"Together with Andigreen and Chiyoda, we now offer a comprehensive, scalable
solution for refineries to embrace decarbonization while protecting profitability," said
Brian Cohen, President & CEO of DPS. "We're aligning engineering intelligence
with feedstock logistics and real-time control to deliver immediate, measurable
value."
Juan Gutiérrez, Director of Andigreen, added: "More than additional vendors,
refineries need integrated results. With DPS, we're simplifying the transition to
renewable fuels and bringing everything a customer needs-data, guidance, and
feedstock-under one umbrella."
Deployment and Access
Initial deployments will focus on:
-
Refineries managing high-chloride or renewable feedstock diets
Facilities seeking rapid adoption of SAF or renewable diesel production
Clients wanting integrated carbon and reliability planning
Offerings include:
-
Digital twin evaluations of refinery assets
Chemical and inspection optimization dashboards
Predictive guidance via DPS's NLP-driven Chatbot
Certified, logistics-integrated renewable feedstocks from Andigreen
Deployment is available on-premise or via hybrid cloud, with full interoperability with PI, SCADA, IDMS, LIMS, and ERP systems.
About Andigreen
Andigreen is the renewable-feedstock arm of Andino Holdings, a Houston-based logistics, distribution and trading company with an integrated supply chain stretching across the Americas. The firm sources, transports and delivers sustainable raw materials for renewable diesel, SAF and other low-carbon fuels. Andikem/en/
About Data Pioneer Solutions, LLC
Data Pioneer Solutions (DPS) provides next-generation mechanical-integrity and process-optimisation technology for biofuel and conventional refineries. Its proprietary platform blends advanced leading and lagging sensors, physics informed AI and subject-matter expertise to maximise yield, minimise downtime and extend asset life.
For Media Inquiries:
Data Pioneer Solutions – [email protected] | +1-949-804-0229
Andigreen / Andino Holdings – [email protected] | +1-281-953-1080
SOURCE Data Pioneer Solutions LLC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- AIXA Miner Announces Major Updates To Its Cloud Mining Platform
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- FBS Releases Market Outlook On Bitcoin Following US-China Trade Truce
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
CommentsNo comment