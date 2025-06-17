Andigreen And Data Pioneer Solutions Forge Strategic Alliance To Deliver Integrated Renewable-Fuel Solutions In North America And Japan

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This alliance combines Andigreen's global feedstock sourcing and logistics expertise with DPS's AI-powered refinery optimization and mechanical integrity platform to create a single-vendor solution that enables refiners to rapidly scale renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production-without significant capital investment.

Andigreen & Data Pioneer Solutions partner to deliver renewable fuel solutions to refineries across North America and Japan.

Post thi

An Integrated Offering for Next-Generation Refining

The joint offering integrates Andigreen's procurement of verified low-carbon feedstocks and delivery network with DPS's advanced AI system, which includes:



Real-time corrosion prediction based on leading and lagging data sensor inputs and material degradation models

Feedstock optimization using economics, carbon pricing, and asset performance models

P&ID ingestion and simulation via facility-specific digital twins

Mechanical integrity and process chemistry SME support included in feedstock cost. A natural language interface enabling frontline engineers to get prescriptive insights on feedstock selection, chemical dosing, and inspection planning

Extending a Growing Ecosystem of Innovation

This new alliance builds upon DPS's recent partnership with Chiyoda Corporation, one of Japan's leading engineering firms. As announced by Chiyoda, the companies are collaborating on the development and deployment of plantOSTM, a platform that integrates real-time optimization, predictive maintenance, and digital twin technologies for industrial facilities worldwide.

Read Chiyoda's official announcement here:

Chiyoda Corporation and DPS Announce Strategic Partnership for plantOSTM

The combined momentum from Chiyoda and Andigreen partnerships positions DPS as a cornerstone provider of digital transformation in refining, renewable fuel production, and plant reliability.

Customer Benefits

This unified solution delivers:



Greater throughput and yield from optimized feedstock selection

Reduced downtime and chemical/inspection costs

Improved margins with risk-aware blending strategies

Carbon reduction aligned with IRA, LCFS, and SAF credits Seamless digital transformation for legacy facilities

"Together with Andigreen and Chiyoda, we now offer a comprehensive, scalable

solution for refineries to embrace decarbonization while protecting profitability," said

Brian Cohen, President & CEO of DPS. "We're aligning engineering intelligence

with feedstock logistics and real-time control to deliver immediate, measurable

value."

Juan Gutiérrez, Director of Andigreen, added: "More than additional vendors,

refineries need integrated results. With DPS, we're simplifying the transition to

renewable fuels and bringing everything a customer needs-data, guidance, and

feedstock-under one umbrella."

Deployment and Access

Initial deployments will focus on:



Refineries managing high-chloride or renewable feedstock diets

Facilities seeking rapid adoption of SAF or renewable diesel production Clients wanting integrated carbon and reliability planning

Offerings include:



Digital twin evaluations of refinery assets

Chemical and inspection optimization dashboards

Predictive guidance via DPS's NLP-driven Chatbot Certified, logistics-integrated renewable feedstocks from Andigreen

Deployment is available on-premise or via hybrid cloud, with full interoperability with PI, SCADA, IDMS, LIMS, and ERP systems.

About Andigreen

Andigreen is the renewable-feedstock arm of Andino Holdings, a Houston-based logistics, distribution and trading company with an integrated supply chain stretching across the Americas. The firm sources, transports and delivers sustainable raw materials for renewable diesel, SAF and other low-carbon fuels. Andikem/en/

About Data Pioneer Solutions, LLC

Data Pioneer Solutions (DPS) provides next-generation mechanical-integrity and process-optimisation technology for biofuel and conventional refineries. Its proprietary platform blends advanced leading and lagging sensors, physics informed AI and subject-matter expertise to maximise yield, minimise downtime and extend asset life.

For Media Inquiries:

Data Pioneer Solutions – [email protected] | +1-949-804-0229

Andigreen / Andino Holdings – [email protected] | +1-281-953-1080

SOURCE Data Pioneer Solutions LLC