Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market To Hit USD 51.16 Billion By 2032 Amid Rising Automation And Digital Adoption SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOM Software Market is growing rapidly due to automation, Industry 4.0, cloud adoption, and demand for real-time visibility. Pune, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Size Analysis: “ The Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market was valued at USD 15.78 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 51.16 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 14.03% from 2024 to 2032. ”

Get a Sample Report of Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market @ Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

ABB [ABB Ability Manufacturing Operations Management, ABB Ability System 800xA]

Aegis Software [FactoryLogix, CircuitCAM]

Aspen Technology Inc [AspenONE Manufacturing Execution Systems, Aspen InfoPlus.21]

AVEVA Group Limited [AVEVA Manufacturing Execution System, AVEVA Work Tasks]

Dassault Systèmes [DELMIA Apriso, DELMIA MOM]

DÜRR AG [DXQcontrol, DXQplant.analytics]

Epicor Software Corporation [Epicor Advanced MES, Epicor ERP]

GE Digital [Proficy Plant Applications, Proficy Operations Hub]

Honeywell International Inc. [Honeywell MES, Honeywell Optivision]

iBase-t [Solumina MES, Solumina MRO]

Oracle [Oracle Manufacturing Cloud, Oracle MES]

Rockwell Automation [FactoryTalk ProductionCentre, Plex MES]

SAP SE [SAP Manufacturing Execution, SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud]

Schneider Electric [EcoStruxure Manufacturing Compliance Advisor, EcoStruxure Plant Advisor]

Siemens Critical Manufacturing S.A. [Critical Manufacturing MES, CM App Composer]

Siemens AG [Opcenter Execution, SIMATIC IT Unified Architecture]

Emerson Electric Co. [Syncade MES, DeltaV MES] Plex Systems, Inc. [Plex Manufacturing Cloud, Plex Quality Management System] Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 15.78 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 51.16 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.03% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments . By Component (Software, Services)

. By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise)

. By Application (Advanced Planning & Scheduling, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Labor Management, Inventory Management, Quality Management, Laboratory Management)

. By End-use (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals & Medical Equipment, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods, Others) Key Growth Drivers Real-time process visibility improves efficiency, drives smart manufacturing, and boosts Manufacturing Operations Management Software adoption globally.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market, Make an Enquiry Now@

The growth is driven by rising adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, increasing need for real-time operational visibility, and growing need for automation and predictive analytics among manufacturing industry personnel. Also manufacturers are looking for better productivity, less downtime, higher quality control and higher compliance with industrial regulations. The integration of cloud-based MOM solutions and IoT connectivity is further accelerating market expansion across various industrial sectors.

The U.S. Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market was valued at USD 3.76 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 12.15 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.91% from 2024 to 2032.

Growth is driven by the increasing emphasis on smart manufacturing, real-time performance monitoring, and digital transformation initiatives. Rising demand for automation, supply chain optimization, and regulatory compliance is also boosting adoption across U.S. manufacturing sectors.

By Component, Software Segment Dominated the Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market in 2023

In 2023, the software segment accounted for nearly 74% of the Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market revenue. This importance comes from its participation in automating the production process, minimizing the downtime, and real-time data analysis. It is the backbone to increase efficiency and competitiveness owing to its scalability, legacy systems integration, and digital transformation capabilities.

By Enterprise Size, Small and Medium Enterprises Expected to Witness Fastest Growth in MOM Software Market

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.69% from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the rising affordability of cloud-based MOM solutions. Small manufacturers are using scalable remote tools that are becoming cheaper and more accessible to improve production efficiency, reduce waste, and react to customer needs. This segment growth outlook is further supported by Government initiatives supporting digital transformation in manufacturing

By Application, Quality Management Segment Dominated MOM Software Market in 2023

The quality management segment led the Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market in 2023 with a 28% revenue share. The need for consistent product quality related to regulation compliance justifies its dominance. MOM software is a must-have tool for manufacturers for real-time monitoring, defect detection, and automated documentation, preventing recalls, gaining customer trust, and maintaining standards especially in high-regulation and quality-sensitive industries.

By End-use, Aerospace and Defense Segment Led MOM Software Market in 2023

In 2023, the aerospace and defense segment held a leading 24% revenue share in the Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market. The sector's stringent compliance requirements, precision engineering and requirement of real-time traceability attribute to this dominance. MOM software enables quality assurance, contract compliance and performance optimization, making it critical to the management of high-value assets and the complex, innovation driven production environment.





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@

North America Led MOM Software Market, Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

North America held a dominant 34% revenue share in the Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market in 2023, driven by its long-established industrial base and early embracement of digital technologies. Leading manufacturers, larger deployment of industrial automation, and regulatory push need software implementations. MOM adoption is being propelled by developments in AI, IoT, and integration with cloud technologies all three crucial for increasing productivity and ensuring compliance

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.08% from 2024 to 2032, propelled by pace of industrialization and favourable government initiatives for smart manufacturing. However, nations such as China and India are working to replace with automation and digital upgrades. Cloud-based MOM software adoption among SMEs, for low-cost production control, is supporting the growth and is anticipated to establish as a major future market hub within the region.

Top of Form

Bottom of Form

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)