Hotel And Hospitality Management Software Market To Reach USD 6.88 Billion By 2032, Owing To Automation-Driven Guest Personalization SNS Insider

Rising demand for AI-powered automation, integrated CRM, and seamless multi-property operations is fueling market expansion. The Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market was valued at USD 3.63 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 6.88 billion by 2032, expanding at a robust CAGR of 7.40% from 2024 to 2032. The U.S. Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market was valued at USD 3.63 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.88 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.40% during 2024–2032. Growth is driven by rapid adoption of AI-powered property management systems, demand for contactless guest services, and strong cloud infrastructure. Continued investment in digital transformation across hotel chains and independent properties will sustain high growth momentum through 2032.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 3.63 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 6.88 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.40% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments . By Type (Property Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Central Reservation, Channel Management, Event Management, Inventory Management, Point-of-Sale, Revenue Management, Others)

. By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud, Hybrid)

. By End-use (Hotels, Resorts, Hostels, Restaurants and Bars, Others) Key Growth Drivers Growing demand for automation in hotel operations is fueling the adoption of hospitality management software across global service chains.

By Type: Property Management Leads, Central Reservation Grows Fastest

The Property Management segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 25% of revenue share as primarily attributed to the fact that Property Management encompasses everything from room assignments to guest check-in/check-out, housekeeping, and billing capabilities. Hoteliers are using property management solutions, which are foundational to achieving operational efficiency and improved guest experience. They act as the command center for hotel operations and are essential. Their dominance can be only expected to continue through 2032 with constant upgrades, mobile support, and cloud integration.

The Central Reservation segment reflects the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for centralized booking management. And hotels and chains are taking advantage of these tools to achieve higher occupancy, decrease the risk of overbooking, and increase cross-channel visibility. With the ubiquitous usage of OTA and dynamic pricing models, the demand for strong reservation systems that can connect easily with internal and external systems has increased drastically.

By Deployment: Cloud Dominates, Hybrid Growing Fastest

However, cloud deployment is still the primary model and delivers scalability, cost efficiency, and cohort data in real-time across geographies. The best part is that Cloud solutions can leverage the overheads with simple updates over the cloud itself, which makes these solutions possible even for hotel chains and mid-size operators. That flexibility and quick deployment speed are in tune with the evolving digital requirements of the hospitality industry.

Hybrid is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, offering an optimal blend of on-premise stability and cloud flexibility. Because privacy and custom needs are still critical in some geographies, hybrid models enable cloud capability by allowing data-sensitive operations to stay local. This setup for scalability plays a big role in achieving high scalability, but without the entire reliance on the cloud, and it is being adopted across bigger chains of hotels and resorts.

By End-use: Hotels Lead, Restaurants and Bars Grow Fastest

Hotels are the largest end-use sector based on size and the number of transactions always involving these end-users, as well as due to the need for large operational adaptations. Hotel operators seek integrated platforms that can support booking, inventory, guest-facing, and reporting in real time. Implementation is propelled by a growing demand for better guest experience and digital engagement.

The restaurants & bars segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, which is adopting tech at both independent and chain locations to enhance the point-of-sale system, manage reservations, and personalize marketing. This transition to mobile ordering, contactless payments, and loyalty programs is driving demand for agile software solutions.





By Region: North America Dominates, Asia-Pacific Expanding Rapidly

North America dominated the Market in 2023 and accounted for 37% of revenue share 2023, due to technology adoption, the presence of players, and a focus on improving the customer experience. Hospitality organizations have the highest adoption of AI, cloud platform, and integrated CRM use in the U.S. and Canada.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as rising shape enterprises in India, China, and other Southeast Asia countries. It is the support from the government by investing in tourism ecosystem building infrastructure, rising middle-class income, and digital transformation in hospitality that together will drive the growth of the regional demand for advanced software platforms.

Recent Developments in 2024



April 2024 – Oracle Hospitality introduced new AI capabilities within its OPERA Cloud PMS, enhancing automated guest messaging and analytics for hotels worldwide.

May 2024 – Cloudbeds launched its SmartAutomation Suite aimed at helping independent hotels personalize guest journeys while reducing repetitive tasks. March 2024 – Mews acquired Frontdesk Anywhere to strengthen its U.S. presence and expand cloud PMS offerings.

