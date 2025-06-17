Global X Launches A New Active Fund Strategy To Provide Investment-Grade Corporate Bond Exposure

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GXIG seeks to provide exposure to a basket of high-quality investment-grade corporate bonds, delivered through the convenience and liquidity of an ETF NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X Management Company LLC ("Global X"), the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the Global X Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GXIG), an innovative addition to its suite of fixed income funds with an actively managed approach that incorporates usage of a proprietary quantitative factor model and deep neural network to screen the investable universe and provide portfolio managers with insight to support the bond selection process. "The fund addresses growing investor demand for higher-quality fixed income exposure by offering actively managed access to investment grade corporate bonds," said Pedro Palandrani, Head of Product Research & Development at Global X. Palandrani continued, "As interest rate and credit environments grow more complex, GXIG can help fill the gap by introducing an adaptive, data-driven solution in the fixed income space." The fund combines broad bond access with the goal of generating returns while mitigating risk, supported by a quantitative factor model and deep neural network that provides insights and feedback on large quantities of data to help its portfolio managers identify opportunities and manage risk. "GXIG illustrates Global X's deep commitment to product innovation, as it brings sophisticated modeling technology in an effort to optimize a traditional portfolio management solution," said Ryan O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer of Global X. O'Connor continued, "GXIG's active strategy gives portfolio managers flexibility over portfolio construction, allowing for agile decision-making in evolving market conditions; we believe this approach will help investors meet their long-term fixed income needs." GXIG is an actively managed ETF seeking income and capital appreciation, by investing in a portfolio of investment grade corporate bonds. Sub-advised by Mirae Asset Global Investments (USA) LLC, the fund's portfolio managers have an average of over 20 years of experience managing investment grade corporate bond strategies. GXIG further expands Global X's core portfolio building block ETF offerings of over 20 funds, providing investors with cost-efficient access with liquidity. Fund Details

Fund Name and Ticker Expense Ratio CUSIP / ISIN Global X Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF ( GXIG ) 0.14 % 37960A347 / US37960A3471

About Global X

Global X was founded in 2008. For more than fifteen years, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features a wide range of ETF strategies and over $55 billion in assets under management.[i] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Risk Management funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at .

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $600 billion in assets under management worldwide.[ii] Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam.

Important Information

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Fixed income securities are subject to loss of principal during periods of rising interest rates. The Fund is actively managed, which could increase its transaction costs (thereby lowering its performance) and could increase the amount of taxes you owe by generating short-term gains, which may be taxed at a higher rate. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from economic or political instability in other nations. The fund is non-diversified.

The Fund uses a quantitative model and deep neural network (the "DNN" and, together with the quantitative model, the "Models") to implement its investment strategy. The Models may not perform as intended. The information and data used in the Models may be supplied by third parties and therefore may be difficult to verify; inaccurate or incomplete data may limit the effectiveness of the Models. In addition, some of the data the Models use includes historical data, which may not accurately assess future market movements. The Models will analyze securities or securities markets based on certain assumptions concerning the interplay of market factors and may not adequately take into account certain factors and, to the extent the assumptions or the portfolio managers' judgment are incorrect, the Fund may have a lower return than if the Fund were managed using another model or investment strategy. The markets or prices of individual securities may be affected by factors not foreseen in developing the Models. As market dynamics change over time, a Model that was previously successful may become outdated. The Fund is subject to the risk that the DNN was not able to learn from the data as predicted which could result in lower returns than if the Fund were managed using another model or investment strategy. Errors in input data, assumptions, and/or the design of the Models may occur from to time and may not be identified and/or corrected by the Fund's Sub-Adviser for a significant period of time or at all. Successful operation of the Models is reliant on the information technology infrastructure maintained by the Fund's Sub-Adviser; deficiencies in such systems could compromise the operation of the Models and could result in losses to the Fund.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's summary or full prospectuses, which may be obtained at globalxetfs. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments.

Media Contact:

Ariel Kouvaras, Sloane PR

212-446-1884

[email protected]

[i] Source: Global X ETFs, as of June 16, 2024

[ii] Source: Mirae Asset, as of December 31, 2024

