Kin Launches Customized Home Insurance In Colorado

Designed with Colorado in Mind, Kin Offers the Protection Needed at a Price That Makes Sense

CHICAGO, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin , the pioneering, direct-to-consumer, digital home insurance provider, today announced its expansion into Colorado 1. Kin brings Colorado homeowners a new home insurance option that combines technology and data with personalized service to deliver accessible, affordable protection. This growth into the Colorado market furthers Kin's mission to provide necessary coverage in underserved markets increasingly affected by weather events.

Colorado's geography and weather patterns require insurance solutions that truly reflect the state's diverse landscape. From the Front Range's distinctive hail patterns to the mountains' wildfire considerations, and the plains' severe weather, Colorado homeowners deserve coverage designed specifically for their environment. The state experienced a 159% increase in billion-dollar-loss weather events in recent years due to droughts, wildfires, and freezing according to NOAA data .

To meet these challenges, Kin's data-driven approach analyzes thousands of property-specific factors to provide accurate, fair pricing that accounts for each home's actual risk profile. This helps ensure homeowners' coverage needs are met based on their home's features and risks.

"Colorado homeowners deserve insurance that is as unique as the local landscape," said Sean Harper, CEO and Founder of Kin. "We've built our technology to understand what differentiates each Colorado property, so we can offer the customized protection residents need at prices that make sense for their budgets."

According to the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association , Colorado homeowners' premium rates increased 59.5%, on average, from 2018 to 2023. Kin's business model eliminates added costs and traditional barriers by connecting directly with customers, offering immediate support when needed, and streamlining the entire insurance experience. Colorado residents can quickly get quotes online, customize their coverage to fit their specific home's features, needs, and budget, and access fast, responsive claims service when they need it most.

"Colorado homeowners are resourceful people who want straightforward insurance that delivers value," said Angel Conlin, Chief Insurance Officer of Kin. "Our home insurance is designed with Colorado in mind. We understand hail season, wildfire considerations, and winter weather challenges because our platform was built to effectively and affordably serve markets like Colorado."

Kin helps Colorado families protect what matters most while providing the transparent, technology-driven experience today's homeowners expect.

In other states with increasing severe weather events – Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia – customers give Kin a 4.8 for excellent customer service. To get your personalized Colorado home insurance quote, visit: .

About Kin

Kin is the only direct-to-consumer digital insurance provider focused on the growing homeowners insurance market. Kin offers more convenient and affordable coverage by eliminating the need for external agents. Kin's technology platform delivers a seamless user experience, customized options for coverage, and fast, high-quality claims service. Behind the scenes, Kin analyzes thousands of data points about each property to provide accurate pricing. To learn more, visit .

1 Policies in Colorado are underwritten by Kin Interinsurance Nexus Exchange.

SOURCE Kin

