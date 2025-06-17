Strategic Growth In Motion: Accelitas Appoints Susan Bean To Accelerate North American Expansion

Enterprise Sales Leader to Help Scale Go-to-Market Efforts and Fuel Next Phase of Company Growth

PETALUMA, Calif., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelitas, a leading provider of AI-powered identity intelligence and alternative credit solutions, today announces the appointment of Susan as Director of Business Development for North America. The hire marks a key milestone in Accelitas' strategic plan to scale operations and accelerate market penetration across the financial services industry.

With over 15 years of experience in FinTech sales and enterprise growth, Bean will play a central role in expanding Accelitas' client footprint and driving revenue. She has a strong track record of scaling high-performing teams and delivering significant contributions to revenue pipelines. Bean's strengths in building long-cycle enterprise relationships and operationalizing go-to-market programs make her a valuable asset for companies positioned to scale.

"We're executing on a deliberate strategy to scale – and Susan is a key part of that journey," said Jimmy Williams, Chief Revenue Officer at Accelitas. "Her ability to drive results, and connect with clients will help us bring our solutions to clients faster and more effectively."

At Accelitas, Bean will lead business development initiatives in North America, focusing on strategic partnerships, client acquisition and sales optimization. Her efforts will be instrumental in advancing the company's mission to expand financial access while delivering faster, smarter bank account validation and credit decisioning tools.

"Accelitas is in growth mode – and that's exactly where I thrive," said Susan Bean. "There's a tremendous demand for solutions that solve real onboarding and fraud challenges. I'm excited to help scale this business and take our go-to-market strategy to the next level."

About Accelitas

Accelitas® is reimagining financial access through the transformative power of data. Our AI-driven predictive analytics and alternative data sources deliver fast, fair, and frictionless ways to help companies drive growth and expand access to financial services. Powered by the real-time web services of our Accelerated Insight® Platform, our solutions help clients seamlessly screen leads, validate accounts, and reach more creditworthy consumers.

The company is headquartered in Petaluma, Calif.

Media Contact:

Sabrina Mougin

Accelitas, Inc.

1 (415) 842-7708

[email protected]

SOURCE Accelitas

