Invoca Appoints Bhavin Merchant As SVP Of Corporate Development To Accelerate Growth And New Market Expansion

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As AI fundamentally reshapes how businesses connect with customers, from marketing and commerce to contact center operations, companies are seeking guidance to navigate this transformation. Merchant will help Invoca identify and pursue strategic growth opportunities across new markets, building on the enhanced AI capabilities the company gained through its recent integration of Symbl's advanced conversational AI technology. Together, these strategic moves strengthen Invoca's ability to lead brands through the evolution from traditional digital experiences to AI-driven revenue execution.

"Invoca sits at the intersection of two of the most powerful forces in enterprise software-AI and revenue performance."

"AI breakthroughs are fundamentally changing how marketing investments convert to revenue, and the bond between brands and customers has never been more essential," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca. "Bhavin's strategic leadership, backed by a $20 billion track record in M&A and investment, will be instrumental in executing our growth strategy and scaling our AI-powered platform as we unlock new paths to measurable customer value across the buyer journey."

Merchant brings over 20 years of corporate development, strategy, and finance expertise to Invoca. Most recently, as Chief Business Officer at Zix Corporation, he led seven strategic acquisitions that transformed the company into a leading provider of cloud-based security, compliance, and productivity solutions-culminating in its sale to OpenText Corporation. His tenure at Zix drove significant value creation through M&A, fueling substantial revenue growth and market expansion.

"Invoca sits at the intersection of two of the most powerful forces in enterprise software-AI and revenue performance," said Bhavin Merchant, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Invoca. "By combining our differentiated AI technology with clear leadership in revenue execution, we're uniquely positioned to drive growth through strategic partnerships and targeted acquisitions that enhance our AI capabilities. I look forward to scaling Invoca's ability to turn customer conversations into measurable revenue opportunities across industries."

Invoca's Strong Market Position Validated by Industry Recognition

Merchant's appointment comes as Invoca reaches new heights and industry recognition. In The Forrester WaveTM: Real-Time Revenue Execution Platforms, Q2 2024 , Invoca was named a Leader and earned the highest score possible in 19 of 31 evaluation criteria, including artificial intelligence, marketing attribution and optimization, call routing and pre-call insights, vision, and roadmap. Forrester also recognized Invoca as a Strong Performer in The Forrester WaveTM: Conversation Intelligence Solutions For Contact Centers, Q2 2025 . In the report, Forrester stated that "Invoca stands out as the only vendor in this market that supports the full buyer journey." These recognitions underscore the company's leadership in AI-powered revenue execution and conversation intelligence.

Invoca has been named one of Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces for the eighth consecutive year, recognizing the company's continued commitment to fostering a strong culture and setting the standard for workplace success. Invoca is actively hiring for open roles across various departments.

Invoca's revenue execution platform helps consumer brands and B2C revenue teams drive more revenue by connecting the buying journey from first touch to final sale. Learn more about the company and its leadership team at .

About Invoca

Invoca is an AI-powered revenue execution platform that connects marketing, commerce and contact center teams to orchestrate seamless buyer journeys and deliver the best AI-driven buyer experiences. By using a comprehensive platform with deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can better connect their paid media investments directly to revenue, improve digital engagement, and deliver the best buyer experiences to drive more sales. With Invoca, top consumer brands, including AutoNation, DIRECTV, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, experience unbelievable results powered by undeniable data. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit .

