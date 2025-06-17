Truck Parking Club Launches Free Mobile-Activated Access Controls For Property Owners

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Now live at OTR Truck Parking in Midland, Texas, the system allows Trucker Members to simply press a button in the app to gain entry – eliminating codes, cards, and manual check-ins. The technology uses geolocation to ensure gates can only be activated when users have an active reservation and are physically present at the property. The company is beginning rollout at select locations with dozens more Property Member locations coming online soon.

"We're working to make the experience as seamless as possible for both Trucker Members and Property Members," said Evan Shelley, Co-founder & CEO of Truck Parking Club. "Property Members get modern access controls at zero cost, while Trucker Members never have to worry about forgotten codes at 2 AM."

"Drivers love it – press a button, the gate opens," said Andrew Jones, owner of OTR Truck Parking in Midland and Vice President of Property Member Optimization at Truck Parking Club. "Getting free access controls that work with my existing gates was a no-brainer."

The access controls system is the latest in Truck Parking Club's no-nonsense approach to solving real problems for Trucker Members and Property Members.

About Truck Parking Club

Truck Parking Club is a network of instantly reservable hourly, daily, weekly and monthly truck parking locations throughout the US. Truck Parking Club helps connect truckers to truck parking locations throughout the US via truckparkingclub and our mobile app. Our network is made up of property owners that have locations adequate for truck parking to list on the platform: this includes trucking companies, truck repair shops, tow truck companies, storage companies, CDL Schools, trailer leasing companies, real estate investors, truck stops, truck parking operators and more!

Media Contact

Reed Loustalot

CMO - Truck Parking Club

[email protected]

423-275-4999

truckparkingclub

SOURCE TruckParkingClub