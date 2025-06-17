Leap Partners Expands Again In Tennessee

Leap Partners acquires Scenic City Plumbing in Chattanooga, Tennessee further strengthening its

presence in the region

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Partners, one of the Southeast's fastest-growing home service companies, has announced its latest expansion with the acquisition of Scenic City Plumbing , a trusted plumbing business serving the greater Chattanooga, Tennessee area.

Founded in 1987 by Jeff Logan, Scenic City Plumbing has built a strong reputation for dependable service, quality workmanship, and long-standing customer relationships. The company will continue operating under the Scenic City Plumbing name, with Logan leading the company to ensure continuity and growth.

"We're proud to welcome Scenic City Plumbing to the Leap Partners family," said John Cerasuolo, CEO of Leap Partners. "Jeff and his team have earned a stellar reputation in Chattanooga, and their commitment to excellence and customer service aligns perfectly with our values. We're excited to support them as they continue serving their community and building on their success."

Jeff Logan, owner of Scenic City Plumbing, shared his excitement about the partnership:

"Joining Leap Partners is a big step forward. I'm thrilled about the opportunities this brings for our employees and our customers. With Leap's support, we'll be able to grow our services while keeping the same local feel and personal service our customers count on."

Over the last three and a half years, Leap Partners has acquired 26 HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. The portfolio includes companies of all sizes, and Leap Partners provides support and investment for these businesses to grow and expand while empowering the local leaders to manage with autonomy.

HVAC, plumbing and electrical business owners interested in selling and either staying with their companies or planning their exit strategy can visit theleappartners to learn more or speak with other owners about their selling experience.

About Leap Partners

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Leap Partners is working to connect the best HVAC, plumbing and electrical businesses in the Southeast to build a world-class service provider. Under Leap Partners' ownership, these businesses are committed to providing industry-leading customer satisfaction and employee engagement. For more information and to read owner testimonials, visit theleappartners and theleappartners/testimonials .

SOURCE Leap Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED