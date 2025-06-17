Deviqa Launches Academy To Train QA Engineers In AI-Augmented Testing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DeviQA unveils in-house academy to upskill QA engineers in AI-based testing, intelligent automation, and strategic product quality workflows.

- Dmitry Reznik, CTO & co-founder of DeviQA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The DeviQA Academy is a structured in-house program focused on upskilling engineers in AI-assisted test automation , intelligent QA workflows, and real-world product quality strategy.

DeviQA, a global leader in software testing and quality assurance, announced the launch of the DeviQA Academy - an internal learning and development initiative focused on training its engineering team in the field of AI-powered software testing.

The program focuses on real-world AI adoption across the QA lifecycle - empowering engineers to lead in high-velocity product environments by leveraging tools from DeviQA's AI ecosystem.

“We don't just want to grow our internal capabilities - we want to raise the standard across the QA industry,” said Oleg Sadikov, founder & CEO at DeviQA.

A strategic investment in QA talent

The DeviQA Academy is not a generic training library. It's a practical, engineer-driven program developed by the company's senior QA leads to address real client challenges and new testing realities.

Engineers in the program receive hands-on training in:

- AI-based test case generation and optimization

- AI-assisted root cause analysis and bug clustering

- Test impact analysis and intelligent risk coverage

- Using GenAI to reduce test maintenance and flakiness

- Prompt engineering for QA-specific LLM use cases

- Integrating AI into existing CI/CD pipelines and reporting flows

- The program is delivered through internal workshops, peer-led experiments, tool-specific labs, and live problem-solving on live projects.

- Raising the bar on modern QA

“We've always believed that great QA is about mindset as much as skillset,”

said Dmitry Reznik, founder & CTO at DeviQA.

“The Academy helps our engineers think strategically about automation, and learn how to apply AI tools where they actually make an impact - not just follow trends.”

The initiative reflects DeviQA's long-term commitment to technical excellence, client value, and building a QA culture that evolves with the industry.

About DeviQA

DeviQA is a leading provider of software testing and quality assurance services. With 15+ years of experience across 30+ industries, the company helps product teams release faster with confidence through expert automation, AI-enhanced QA , and deep domain expertise.

Oleg Sadikov

DeviQA

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.