Whitebit: The Crypto Exchange You Can Trust

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) WhiteBIT is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 in Ukraine. Now it has emerged as one of Europe's leading platforms for cryptocurrency trading.

With over 350 trading pairs, 270 assets, and 11 national currencies, WhiteBIT provides a comprehensive crypto trading platform with Spot, Futures, and Margin trading with leverage of up to 20x. WhiteBIT 's average daily trading volume exceeds $2.5 billion, serving over 3.5 million clients worldwide.

WhiteBIT employs cutting-edge security measures, including storing 96% of the digital assets in cold wallets and using a Web Application Firewall (WAF) to identify and prevent hacker attacks. According to audits by Hacken and certification by the CER platform, WhiteBIT meets the highest security standards, earning a coveted AAA rating and securing its position among the top three most reliable exchanges.

WhiteBIT complies with the International Anti-Money Laundering Group (FATF) standards. The exchange automatically checks all addresses from which clients make deposits using the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) procedure. Users can check the crypto address on the platform's website for involvement in illegal activities.

The WhiteBIT ecosystem includes:



WhiteBIT Token (WBT) is a native token of the WhiteBIT exchange. To maintain the limited supply of WBT, the platform regularly burns tokens until at least half of all WBT are destroyed. WBT provides users with benefits on WhiteBIT exchange: up to 100% discount on trading fees, free daily AML checks, fee-free withdrawals of ETH and ERC20 tokens, a 50% increase in referral link bonus, and much more;

Whitepay is a crypto payment processing solution. Among its functions are currency exchange, donating in cryptocurrency, POS terminals, invoicing, and crypto acquiring;

WhiteSwap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange operating on Ethereum , Tron, and Polygon blockchains. Also, it has a WSD governance token used for voting for changes to the project;

Another product of the WhiteBIT ecosystem is the WhiteEX physical card, which lets users deposit funds to their balance on the WhiteBIT exchange;

WhiteBIT Earn is another product of the WhiteBIT ecosystem which allows investors to earn passive income through long-term investments in digital assets;

The platform also features exciting trading tournaments, with rewards for traders with the largest trading volume on specific trading pairs;

WhiteMarket is a P2P marketplace for trading CS:GO skins; PayUnicard is the first non-bank institution in Georgia to offer its customers UNIwallet electronic wallet and UNIcard Visa/Mastercard payment cards.

