Blockchain Life 2023 In Dubai: Crypto Whales Meeting Point

Influential figures such as heads of global funds, government officials, investors, business owners and promising startups come together in Dubai to shape the future of cryptocurrencies at the 11th International Blockchain Life Forum on October 24-25 in Dubai, Festival Arena.

The event stays as a meeting point for Crypto Whales, attracting over 7,000 visitors from 120 countries.



Attendees can look forward to informative sessions led by leaders in the crypto industry, revealing insider information on upcoming bullrun trends and other topics. Over 80 speakers are going to share their analytics and world-changing ideas.

What else to expect:



Over 100 leading companies at the expo

Startup Pitch with Tier-1 funds as jury and attendees in conference hall

One of the largest independent awards – Blockchain Life Awards 2023

Unique online app for finding contacts and vacancies in the crypto industry – Networking 2.0.

Quick acquaintances in the Speed Networking area and many other formats for new connections Legendary AfterParty in one of the World's most famous clubs, Sky 2.0.



