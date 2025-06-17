EFGH Announces Appointment Of Eric Mboma As CEO For Africa, Bolstering Commitment To Financial Inclusion
Eric Mboma brings over two decades of distinguished leadership experience spanning financial services, infrastructure, and impact investing. His impressive career includes pivotal roles such as Regional CEO, MENA at Prudential Plc, Group Executive Director at AGF Funds, CEO of Standard Bank DRC, and senior positions at Credit Suisse and BHP Billiton.
He holds an MBA from Chicago Booth, a Master in Public Administration from Harvard Kennedy School, and a specialized MS from ESCP Business School, bringing a world-class perspective to local opportunities across Africa. Furthermore, Eric serves as the Africa ambassador for Chicago Booth, demonstrating his deep commitment to the continent's development.
"We're thrilled to welcome Eric Mboma as CEO of Africa at EFGH," states the EFGH leadership team. "With his deep expertise, extensive board experience, and a strong track record in transformation, capital mobilisation, and inclusive growth, Eric is perfectly positioned to lead our next chapter across the continent."
As a Value Creation Platform, EFGH connects ecosystems, drives long-term growth through strategic alliances and distribution models, and enables cross-market deployments. Their mission is to support the underinsured and underprivilege, creating real value for both individuals and the companies serving them.
Currently, EFGH operates in Singapore and Indonesia in Asia, and in Africa, the Group has established a presence in Botswana, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Nigeria.
Media Contact: Dennis Ng [email protected]
